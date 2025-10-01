Is AI hype in drug development about to turn into reality?

2025 is shaping up to be the year artificial intelligence makes its mark in human biology. The world of drug discovery, long characterised by years of painstaking trial-and-error, is undergoing a seismic transformation. Recent research led by Alex Zhavoronkov, founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine, a Hong Kong-based biotech company, has resulted in a breakthrough: the first drug fully generated by artificial intelligence has entered Phase IIa clinical trials.

The drug, Rentosertib (ISM001-055), is designed to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a fatal lung disease with limited treatment options. With the drug showing encouraging efficacy and safety in human patients, all eyes are turning toward Phase III, the critical next step in trials that could mark the first time a drug entirely generated by AI receives regulatory approval.

Historically, drug development has been a long, expensive process, and fraught with failure. The path from molecular idea to approved therapy takes an average of 10 to 15 years and costs more than $2 billion (Rs 14,547.5 crore).

The process starts with target identification —finding a gene, protein, or pathway in the human body that plays a central role in the disease. This may seem simple in theory, but target identification is one of the toughest hurdles in drug discovery. Biological systems are complex and unpredictable, and oftentimes, attacking seemingly promising targets fail to produce therapeutic benefits or cause harmful side effects in humans. Picking the wrong target early on can sink an entire drug development program before it ever reaches the clinic.

Once a target is validated, scientists search through millions of molecules to find ones that bind to it like keys fitting into locks. These “hit” molecules are then refined into “lead” compounds with the right balance of potency, selectivity, and safety. Only the best of the best are sent into preclinical trials, traditionally in cells and animals to test toxicity and biological activity, though recent regulations now allow advanced lab-based models to partially replace animal testing.

The few that survive this gauntlet move on to human clinical trials, which unfold in carefully staged phases: Phase I to test basic safety, Phase II to explore efficacy in patients, Phase III to confirm effectiveness on a larger scale, and finally Phase IV, which monitors long-term safety after approval. Very few drugs survive this entire journey. For decades, this has meant that pharmaceutical innovation moved at a glacial pace.