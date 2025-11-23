Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Scolds Kunickaa Sadanand Over Insensitive Remarks About Malti Chahar

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Reality show Bigg Boss season 19 is nearing its finale week. This time around during the 'Weekend ka Vaar' episode, host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding many contestants for their conduct in the house the entire week.

Khan, in a video shared by the host channel on their social media account, was seen scolding content and veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand for crossing the lines with fellow contestant Malti Chahar.

He said, "Kunickaa, you seem to be very insensitive in some matters. Malti's brother told you clearly what you said about Malti, and that was found very wrong by everyone. Why do you have to get trapped in such situations?"

Interrupting Kuncikaa further, who was trying to defend herself, Khan said, "You won't talk in between; you’ll listen quietly. Your reasons were worse than your comments. I was going to show you the video," while referring to her video where the actress was seen discussing Malti's sexual preference.

To this, Kuncikaa, who accepted her mistake, said, “No, please. Save me the embarrassment.”