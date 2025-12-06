Centre Flags 7.3% Mental Health Disorder Rate in 13–17 Age Group, Expands Tele-MANAS Support

The MoS said the Tele-MANAS Mobile Application is a comprehensive mobile platform that has been developed to provide support for mental health issues ranging from well-being to mental disorders.

Tele-MANAS Mobile Application has been expanded to include 10 additional regional languages — Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, and Punjabi — along with the previously available languages, English and Hindi.

Tele-MANAS Mobile Application also assists visually challenged persons by making its mental health services accessible through a specially designed, user-friendly digital interface and a toll-free phone line that does not require screen use, said the MoS.

As of November 27, 36 States/ UTs have set up 53 Tele-MANAS Cells. Tele-MANAS services are available in 20 languages based on the language opted by the States. More than 29.82 lakh calls have been handled on the helpline number since its inception.

The total number of calls handled through the Tele-MANAS platform during the current year is 12.33 lakh, said the MoS.

The government has also launched the video consultation facility under Tele-MANAS, as another upgrade to the already existing audio calling facility.

Highlighting the joint efforts of the Education Ministry, Jadhav said, “The Ministry of Education (MoE) has launched an initiative, Manodarpan, to provide

See Also: Mental Health Alert: Spike in Student Suicides Highlights Rising Distress, Calls for Early Intervention

psychosocial support to students, their families and teachers across the country, for mental health and well-being.”

He said that all activities undertaken under the Manodarpan initiative are aimed towards supporting the mental health and well-being of students from schools, colleges and universities, including those students who are preparing for competitive examinations.

The Mos said that the University Grants Commission (UGC) also issued Guidelines for Promotion of Physical Fitness, Sports, Students’ Health, Welfare, Psychological and Emotional Well-being at Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) on April 13, 2023.

The guidelines provide for promotion of physical fitness and sports activities for students; creation of safeguards against academic pressure, peer pressure, behavioural issues, stress, career concerns, depression and other issues on the mental health of students; to teach positive thinking and emotions in the student community; and to promote a positive and supportive network for students, he said.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content.

[VS]

Suggested Reading: