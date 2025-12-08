Healing the Past to Strengthen the Future: Why the Caribbean Needs to Talk About Ancestral Trauma

These findings mirror what Caribbean elders have long said in simpler words: when the mind is not at peace, the body cannot be well. The Roman emperor and philosopher Marcus Aurelius once wrote, “The nearer a man comes to a calm mind, the closer he is to strength.” Science now agrees. Practices that calm the mind, such as meditation, mindfulness, and time in nature, help to regulate stress and restore balance to the nervous system. What our grandparents practised instinctively through prayer, song, and time spent in the natural world, neuroscience is now validating with brain scans and data.

As someone who once worked in the healthcare and financial sectors, I was trained to look at problems logically and systematically. But when I went through a personal crisis years ago, no spreadsheet or medical treatment could explain why I felt such deep pain in my body. It was only when I turned inward, through meditation, shamanic wisdom and ancestral practice, that I began to see how unhealed experiences, both my own and those carried by generations before me, were shaping my sense of safety, identity, and belonging.

Across the Caribbean, I see signs of this same inheritance. Colonisation, slavery, displacement, and social inequality have left marks not only on our economies and institutions but also on our collective psyche. Many of us carry inherited fears, anger, or survival patterns that were once necessary but no longer serve us. This is ancestral trauma, and it shows up in everything from how we relate to authority to how we handle conflict or trust. Pain is inevitable; all of us will be exposed to some kind of pain during our lifetime. Most times, traumatic events happen beyond our circle of influence or power, but they often lead us to the key for spiritual growth — we have to embrace our pain and ask ourselves what we can learn out of it.

Across the region, communities are finding ways to reconnect with ancestral wisdom as a path to healing. The Caribbean Reparations Commission has sparked a wider conversation about historical accountability and emotional repair. The Bocas Lit Fest, the Calabash International Literary Festival, and other events are reclaiming storytelling as a way to process pain and reimagine who we can be. In Curaçao, community projects are using drumming, dance, and ritual to restore a sense of shared identity. Across the diaspora, younger generations are returning to traditional herbs, music, and ceremonies to ground themselves in culture and memory.