Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Teases ‘Temple’, a Wearable Device to Monitor Brain Blood Flow

New Delhi, Dec 7: Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato’s parent company Eternal, on Sunday shared a first look at his new product, a brain blood flow monitoring device called ‘Temple’.

He posted a short teaser on Instagram with the caption “Getting there,” giving users a glimpse of the small wearable gadget.

The device has sparked curiosity ever since Goyal was seen wearing a tiny golden sensor on the right side of his forehead.

Many users wondered what it was, prompting him to explain its purpose in an earlier LinkedIn post.

Goyal said that Temple is an ‘experimental device’ designed to measure brain blood flow accurately, in real time, and on a continuous basis.

He said the device was created while he was researching his recently discussed ‘Gravity Ageing Hypothesis’.