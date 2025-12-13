Health

Ozempic Hits Indian Shelves as Diabetes and Weight-Loss Demand Surges

Novo Nordisk has launched its weight-loss and diabetes drug Ozempic in India, priced from Rs 8,800 per month, offering once-weekly treatment for type-2 diabetes
A gloved hand holds a syringe near an outstretched forearm with a red line. A small vaccine vial is nearby on the green background.
Novo Nordisk launches Ozempic in India, a once-weekly injectable semaglutide approved for adults with uncontrolled type-2 diabetes and associated weight management.Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich
IANS Agency
Updated on

New Delhi, Dec 12: Novo Nordisk on Friday launched its blockbuster weight-loss drug Ozempic in India, beginning at Rs 8,800 a month or four weeks.

Ozempic -- a once-weekly injectable formulation of semaglutide -- is approved in India for adults with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes, along with diet and exercise.

The drug is available in three dosage forms -- 0.25mg, 0.5 mg, and 1mg -- in a single-use pre-filled pen called Novofine Needles designed for painless subcutaneous injection, the drug maker said.

The 0.25 mg, which is the initial dose, is priced at Rs 8,800, followed by Rs 10,170 for 0.5 mg and Rs 11,175 for 1 mg. Each pen contains four weekly doses.

“Bringing Ozempic to India is a major milestone. Backed by global trust, proven clinical excellence, and world-class quality, reinforced by a robust supply chain, Ozempic offers Indian doctors an effective treatment choice,” said Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India.

“Our goal is to provide patients with an innovative and accessible therapy that offers improved glycaemic control, meaningful weight management, and long-term heart and kidney protection -- all delivered through a simple, easy-to-use pen device. This once-weekly treatment demonstrates Novo Nordisk’s ongoing commitment to better health outcomes and chronic disease care,” Shrotriya added.

Ozempic was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017 for type 2 diabetes. Since then, it has been widely used off-label for weight loss due to its appetite-suppressing effects. It also protects patients from the risk of cardiovascular events and kidney issues, Novo said.

The company noted that Ozempic is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that helps improve glycaemic control and reduce HbA1c (a measure of glucose control); regulate appetite and food intake by acting on areas of the brain that control hunger; support weight loss in people with type-2 diabetes; and reduce risks of cardiovascular and kidney complications associated with diabetes.

