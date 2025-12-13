Ozempic Hits Indian Shelves as Diabetes and Weight-Loss Demand Surges

New Delhi, Dec 12: Novo Nordisk on Friday launched its blockbuster weight-loss drug Ozempic in India, beginning at Rs 8,800 a month or four weeks.

Ozempic -- a once-weekly injectable formulation of semaglutide -- is approved in India for adults with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes, along with diet and exercise.

The drug is available in three dosage forms -- 0.25mg, 0.5 mg, and 1mg -- in a single-use pre-filled pen called Novofine Needles designed for painless subcutaneous injection, the drug maker said.