Common Injuries Victims Suffer After a Tractor Trailer Tire Blowout

1. Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs)

In truck accident cases, traumatic brain injuries are very common due to a blowout forcing the vehicle to hit or roll over. Drivers and passengers can hit their heads on windows, steering wheels, or the back of the seat even with airbags. Some victims get concussions, while some get serious brain injuries that affect memory, sight, speech, or long-term brain patterns. These injuries may need treatments, therapeutic procedures, and regular check-ups.

2. Spinal Cord Injuries and Paralysis

A tractor-trailer accident can cause trauma to your spine and other body parts. Sufferers may endure disc-related issues in their spinal cords, nerve damage, or paralysis. Some back injuries restrict your movement, and others cause chronic pain that can affect every part of your life. For those suffering spinal injuries, the time spent in the hospital, rehabilitation, and other lifestyle changes can be exhausting.

3. Broken Bones and Fractures

Broken bones are inevitably going to occur when a big commercial truck collides with a smaller vehicle. Victims often sustain broken arms, legs, ribs, hips, or facial bones. Some fractures may heal simply and cleanly, while others may require metal implants, surgery, or long-term physical therapy.

4. Internal Injuries

The forceful impact of sudden collision can injure organs like the liver, kidney, or spleen. Internal bleeding can be difficult to spot at first, making such injuries very deadly. Getting medical treatment can help prevent complications that can occur within a few minutes.