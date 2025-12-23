Obesity a Serious Public Health Challenge, Not a Cosmetic Issue: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Even as weight-reducing or anti-obesity drugs are gaining popularity in India, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday urged for their judicious use.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 2-day "Asia Oceania Conference on Obesity", the Minister called for a whole-of-society approach to effectively combat obesity -- which has emerged as one of India’s most pressing public health challenges.

"Obesity is a complex, chronic and relapsing disorder, and not merely a cosmetic or lifestyle concern," said Singh, also a noted Diabetologist and Professor of Medicine.

The Minister cautioned against the growing commercialisation and misinformation surrounding obesity management, warning that unscientific claims and so-called quick-fix solutions often mislead people and distract them from evidence-based care.