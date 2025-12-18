Class 9 Student Killed in Bhubaneswar Over ‘Bucket Dispute’; Three Juveniles in Custody, Eight Employees at the School Arrested

The shocking murder of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) student Siba Munda in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, took a new turn on December 17, 2025. The Commissioner of Police detained three juveniles in connection with the murder case. Police alleged that the Class 9 student was murdered by his own classmate over a dispute involving a bucket.

Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh told the media that the police have also apprehended eight employees from the KISS residential tribal school. The employees were detained on various charges, including intimidating witnesses from disclosing details of the murder. Other charges include destruction of evidence, harbouring the accused, and other offences.

Fourteen-year-old Siba Munda, a resident of Tikargumura village in Keonjhar, died at KIMS Medical College and Hospital, Bhubaneswar, on December 12, 2025.

His family claimed that the authorities at KISS attempted to hide information related to their child’s untimely demise. They further alleged that the school refused to share the medical records. Commissionerate Police sources stated that the deceased was strangled and beaten after refusing to hand over a bucket. However, Hindustan Times reported that the 14-year-old was killed over spilt dal.