Class 9 Student Killed in Bhubaneswar Over ‘Bucket Dispute’; Three Juveniles in Custody, Eight Employees at the School Arrested

Key Points:
A Class 9 KISS student, Siba Munda, was killed over a minor dispute inside the hostel.
Three juveniles have been detained, while eight KISS employees were arrested for alleged witness intimidation and evidence tampering.
The victim’s family accused school authorities of withholding information and refusing to share medical records.
The shocking murder of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) student Siba Munda in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, took a new turn on December 17, 2025. The Commissioner of Police detained three juveniles in connection with the murder case. Police alleged that the Class 9 student was murdered by his own classmate over a dispute involving a bucket.
Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh told the media that the police have also apprehended eight employees from the KISS residential tribal school. The employees were detained on various charges, including intimidating witnesses from disclosing details of the murder. Other charges include destruction of evidence, harbouring the accused, and other offences.
Fourteen-year-old Siba Munda, a resident of Tikargumura village in Keonjhar, died at KIMS Medical College and Hospital, Bhubaneswar, on December 12, 2025.
His family claimed that the authorities at KISS attempted to hide information related to their child’s untimely demise. They further alleged that the school refused to share the medical records. Commissionerate Police sources stated that the deceased was strangled and beaten after refusing to hand over a bucket. However, Hindustan Times reported that the 14-year-old was killed over spilt dal.
The employees arrested by the police include Additional CEO Pramod Kumar Patra (50), Senior Academic Coordinator Prasanna Kumar Malla (54), Headmaster of KISS Secondary School Rashmiranjan Nayak (45), and Supervisor of the KISS Boys’ Hostel Subhakanta Behera (32), among others.
The victim’s father, Raghunath Munda, stated in his police complaint that the family was informed that the victim had been admitted to the hospital after falling sick. When he reached the hospital, he was told that his son had already been declared dead. Raghunath immediately reported foul play to the police after noticing injury marks on the victim’s neck.
Commissioner Singh said that Infocity Police launched an investigation by registering a case (No. 656/25) under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.
Commissionerate Police sources added, “Classmates and hostel mates of the deceased revealed that three Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs), who are students of KISS, were involved in the incident.
The CCLs confessed to beating, throttling, and strangling the deceased on the night of December 11, 2025, after he refused to give them a bucket in the toilet block.”
According to the post-mortem report received by the Infocity Police on December 16, 2025, external injuries were visible on the victim’s neck. The three juveniles who were detained were presented before the Juvenile Justice Court on December 17, 2025.
Inputs from IANS
