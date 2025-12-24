Hope Against Deadly Nipah Virus: Phase 1 Trial Finds New Vaccine Safe and Immunogenic

New Delhi, Dec 23: A phase 1 randomised clinical trial of a novel Nipah virus vaccine, led by US researchers, may soon pave the way to prevent the deadly infection.

All three doses and regimens of the vaccine named HeV-sG-V demonstrated to be safe and generated an immune response, according to the researchers in the study published in the journal The Lancet.

"The induction of antibodies within 1 month of vaccination, along with the persistence afforded by two dosages, suggests the vaccine candidate has potential for reactive outbreak control and preventive use," said the team from Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (CCHMC).