Tamil Nadu to Launch Free HPV Vaccination Programme for Girls by January-End

Chennai, Dec 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu is set to launch a comprehensive Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme by the end of January, becoming the first state in the country to provide the vaccine free of cost to adolescent girls as part of its efforts to prevent cervical cancer.

The programme will eventually cover all 38 districts of the state, but will be rolled out initially in four districts—Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai and Dharmapuri—identified as having a higher incidence of cervical cancer.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian announced the details while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event. According to the Minister, a total of 3.38 lakh girls across Tamil Nadu will benefit from the vaccination programme.

In the first phase, around 27,000 girls in the four high-incidence districts will be administered the initial dose. The state government has allocated Rs 36 crore in its previous Budget to implement the programme for girls aged between 9 and 14 years.