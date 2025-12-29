Studies Reveal That Father’s Exposure to Microplastics May Raise Diabetes Risk in Daughters

New Delhi, Dec 27: A father’s exposure to microplastics can trigger metabolic dysfunctions in children, with daughters more at risk of developing diabetes, according to animal studies.

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles (less than 5 millimetres) resulting from the breakdown of consumer products and industrial waste.

While microplastics have already been detected in human reproductive systems, the study, published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, is the first to bridge the gap between paternal exposure to microplastics and the long-term health of the next generation.

“Our discovery opens a new frontier in environmental health, shifting the focus toward how both parents’ environments contribute to the health of their children,” said lead author Changcheng Zhou, Professor of biomedical sciences in the University of California, Riverside’s School of Medicine.