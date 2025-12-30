UK Health Regulator Warns Against Buying Weight-Loss Drugs from Unregulated Online Sources

New Delhi, Dec 29: New Year is the time for many people to pledge reforms in habits and lifestyle, something resorting to drastic measures, but UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has urged the people to make sure any weight-loss medicines they use are safe, effective and legitimate.

The MHRA has warned about the serious risks linked to buying weight-loss products from unregulated websites or through social media, where products sold illegally may be fake, contaminated, incorrectly dosed, or contain powerful ingredients not listed on the packaging, Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a press statement on Monday.

These can lead to dangerous side effects, including heart problems, psychological effects and dangerously low blood sugar, it added.