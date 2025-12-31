Centre Tightens Drug Safety Norms, Bans Pain Killer Nimesulide

What is Nimesulide?

Nimesulide is a medication that helps relieve pain, inflammation and swelling. It is mainly prescribed for pain caused by fever, menstrual cramps, osteoarthritis or other similar conditions. According to the IPC (Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission), this medicine helps people with joint problems like rheumatoid arthritis, pain after injuries or surgery, and sudden pain related to bones, ears, nose, throat, and dental problems. This drug belongs to the NSAID class (Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug).

Nimesulide has been criticised globally for causing adverse effects to the human body, such as potential liver toxicity. The move aligns with the government's efforts to tighten safety standards and phase out high‑risk medicines. However, the ban only applies to high-dosage products for human use, while lower-dosage formulations and other therapeutic alternatives remain available.

The move implies that pharmaceutical companies must immediately cease the manufacture of Nimesulide, and recall the impacted batches. Analysts have predicted that the move will not majorly impact large drugmakers financially, as Nimesulide forms only a small share of the larger overall NSAID sales. However, they have projected that it might hurt smaller firms with significant exposure.

