Bangladesh: Third Attack Targeting Hindus in December as Factory Shooting Kills Security Guard

This is the third incident that marks atrocities being committed against the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Earlier, Dipu Chandra Das was lynched to death by a mob over a workplace dispute in Mymensingh Area, on December 18, 2025. Another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal, was beaten to death by villagers in Rajbari district in Bangladesh, on December 24, 2025.

Md Yunus Calls For Peace And Restraint

The Md Yunus led interim government of Bangladesh has called for peace and patience amidst the violence against minorities. Education Advisor CR Abrar visited the family of Dipu Chandra Das, and promised strict action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime, and also promised financial assistance to the family. The Md Yunus led interim government also condemned the killing of Amrit Mondal, and promised strict investigations into the case. However, preliminary investigations into the Amrit Mondal killings revealed that it was not a targeted case of religious violence, rather a case of criminal violence and attempted extortion.

Bangladesh To Hold General Elections In Early 2026

The recent violence has flashed in Bangladesh with national general elections approaching soon in February-March 2026. Violent protests erupted after a political leader from Inquilab Moncho, Sharif Osman Hadi was killed on December 18, 2025. Days later, another political leader and a key associate of Sharif Osman Hadi, Motaleb Shikder was shot on December 22, 2025. Both the assasination attempts were carried out by unknown masked gunmen, raising questions about law and order under the Md Yunus led interim government of Bangladesh.

