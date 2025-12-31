Bangladesh: Third Attack Targeting Hindus in December as Factory Shooting Kills Security Guard

Key Points:
A Hindu man, Bajendra Biswas, was shot inside a local garments factory in Mymensingh on December 29, 2025. Noman Mia, his Bangladesh Ansar colleague, has been arrested by the Police in connection to the murder.
Police are investigating whether the shooting was accidental or if there were hidden motives involved. The incident comes amid repeated violence, including the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das and the killing of Amrit Mondal recently.
This comes as Bangladesh is approaching general elections in early 2026, with key political developments such as banning of Awami League and the return of Tarique Rahman - a prominent leader of BNP.
A Hindu man from Bangladesh was shot inside a local garments factory on Monday, December 29, 2025. The victim, Bajendra Biswas was working as a security guard in Sultana Sweaters Limited in Mehrabari, Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh district. He worked for Bangladesh Ansar, a security force under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Bangladesh. Investigations have revealed that he was shot by his colleague, Noman Mia, who has been arrested by the police.
Bajendra Biswas, 40 years old, was employed on security duty along with almost 20 other Ansar members. Earlier investigations have revealed that the shot that killed him was an accidental discharge. Noman Mia, 22 years old, shot Biswas in the left shoulder allegedly accidentally, where the bullet struck him causing profuse bleeding. Biswas was later rushed to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The police authorities of Bhaluka Model Police station have taken charge of the matter, with Noman Mia currently in custody. Police have reported that an investigation into the case has been launched, where it is to be ascertained if it was an accidental shooting, or there were any hidden motives of the suspect, Noman Mia.
This is the third incident that marks atrocities being committed against the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Earlier, Dipu Chandra Das was lynched to death by a mob over a workplace dispute in Mymensingh Area, on December 18, 2025. Another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal, was beaten to death by villagers in Rajbari district in Bangladesh, on December 24, 2025.
The Md Yunus led interim government of Bangladesh has called for peace and patience amidst the violence against minorities. Education Advisor CR Abrar visited the family of Dipu Chandra Das, and promised strict action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime, and also promised financial assistance to the family. The Md Yunus led interim government also condemned the killing of Amrit Mondal, and promised strict investigations into the case. However, preliminary investigations into the Amrit Mondal killings revealed that it was not a targeted case of religious violence, rather a case of criminal violence and attempted extortion.
The recent violence has flashed in Bangladesh with national general elections approaching soon in February-March 2026. Violent protests erupted after a political leader from Inquilab Moncho, Sharif Osman Hadi was killed on December 18, 2025. Days later, another political leader and a key associate of Sharif Osman Hadi, Motaleb Shikder was shot on December 22, 2025. Both the assasination attempts were carried out by unknown masked gunmen, raising questions about law and order under the Md Yunus led interim government of Bangladesh.
The protests ignited communal clashes against Hindus and other minorities, leading to a serious law and order mismanagement in the country. Sheikh Hasina is still in exile in India, and Bangladesh has requested her extradition. She has been charged with a death sentence for the violence against protestors during 2024 July Uprising, in absentia, in a Bangladesh International Court Tribunal.
The developments occur as Tarique Rahman, interim chairman of the BNP (Bangladesh National Party) arrived in Bangladesh on December 25, 2025, after 17 years of self exile in London. His return marks a key development in national politics, as he is a prominent leader of the leading national party in Bangladesh- BNP. His mother Khaleda Zia, the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh and a key political rival of Sheikh Hasina, died on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. With Awami League banned, BNP stands as one of the major political forces.
