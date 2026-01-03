FDA Approves First Oral Pill for Thalassemia Anaemia, Offering New Hope to Patients Worldwide

New Delhi, Jan 2: The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the first-ever oral pill for anaemia in adults with thalassemia marks a historic milestone and can be a game changer in the management of the genetic blood disorder, said health experts on Friday.

The FDA recently approved mitapivat (to be marketed under the brand name Aqvesme) for the treatment of anemia in adults with alpha- or beta-thalassemia.

Mitapivat is the first medication indicated for both transfusion-dependent and non-transfusion-dependent forms of these rare, inherited blood disorders.

While thalassemia patients have, for decades, relied largely on transfusions and chelation therapy, the approval of mitapivat will lead to a meaningful shift in disease management.

“Mitapivat can be a big path-breaking drug for thalassemia management,” Dr. Satyam Arora, Additional Professor of Transfusion Medicine at Postgraduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH), Noida, told IANS.