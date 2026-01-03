PU Researchers Develop Special Paint That Kills Bacteria on Hospital Surfaces

Chandigarh, Jan 2 (IANS) Panjab University (PU) scientists have developed a special paint additive that can help reduce infections in hospitals, an issue that has become critical after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The innovation was granted an Indian patent on December 31, 2025.

The breakthrough, led by Gaurav Verma of the Department of Chemical Engineering and Nanotechnology, emerged from collaborative research during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Avneet Saini from the Department of Biophysics, Shubhi Joshi and MSc student Deeksha Sharma are the other members of the team.

The paint additive works by killing harmful bacteria on surfaces, making hospital walls, beds and furniture safer.

