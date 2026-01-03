Trump Says US ‘Locked and Loaded’ in Latest Threat of War With Iran

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under . Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org
By Jake Johnson
US President on Friday issued his latest threat to attack Iran militarily, warning in a post that the is “ready to go” if intensifies its crackdown on ongoing street .
“If Iran shots [sic] and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We are locked and loaded.”
Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, quickly hit back, writing on X that “Trump should know that American interference in this issue is equivalent to chaos in the entire region and will destroy America’s interests.”
Trump’s post came days after the president suggested, following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister , that he would support another round of military strikes against Iran after greenlighting the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities last year.
See Also: Trump’s Tariff War ‘Completely Messed Up’ India–US Relationship, Says Congressman Subramanyam; Blames Deteriorating Ties on Administration’s Personal and Policy Differences
Jamal Abdi, president of the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), said in response to Trump’s meeting with Netanyahu that the Israeli prime minister “came to the US with the goal of moving the goalposts for military action on Iran.”
“Trump’s comments are a dangerous signal the president may have taken the bait,” Abdi warned. “The US should not be involved in joining, supporting, or enabling another war on Iran for Israel. The president should instead be pursuing a diplomatic resolution to take war with Iran off the table for Americans, not continuing to follow Netanyahu into a quagmire.”
“President Trump likely views his own reckless comments as diplomatic posturing to pressure Iran to the table,” Abdi added. “But such rhetoric risks seriously backfiring and is more likely to remove diplomatic off-ramps, which also serves Netanyahu’s agenda — not America’s.”
“A familiar playbook is unfolding: Israeli government officials and their allies are cynically co-opting the legitimate grievances of ordinary Iranians to advance their own agenda of militarism and outside-led regime change.”
The protests in Iran began last weekend in response to deteriorating economic conditions, specifically the collapse of the nation’s currency. Analyst Sina Toossi on his Substack Dissident Foreign Policy that the demonstrations, which now include students, were “sparked by a group of mobile phone and merchants in Tehran going on strike.”
“From there, the protests spilled into surrounding streets of the capital and, over subsequent days, into other cities across the country,” Toossi wrote. “As they spread, economic grievances increasingly mixed with overt anti-government slogans, as seen in past movements.”
See Also: Widespread Protests Rock Iran Over Inflation, Falling Rial and Rising Living Costs; 7 Die in Clashes With Security Forces
Reports indicate that have been killed by Iranian security forces.
NIAC’s Etan Mabourakh and Ehsan Zahedani Wednesday that “as protests in response to economic collapse and broken promises of reform, a familiar playbook is unfolding: Israeli government officials and their allies are cynically co-opting the legitimate grievances of ordinary Iranians to advance their own agenda of militarism and outside-led regime change.”
“The Iranian people’s struggle for dignity, economic justice, and freedom is their own,” they added. “It deserves self-aware from the diaspora that asserts their self-determination—not Western ‘salvation’ in the form of more bombs on Tehran.”
(GP)
Suggested Reading: