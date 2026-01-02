Lab Reports Confirm Indore Water Contamination: NHRC Seeks Detailed Report as Questions Mount Over Ignored Public Complaints

Key Points:
The Indore water contamination crisis has caused severe health problems, with multiple deaths reported and hundreds admitted ill. Lab reports found bacterial contamination in water samples from Bhagirathpura.
NHRC took suo moto cognizance on January 1, 2026, calling the issue a serious Human Rights concern. A notice was issued to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary seeking a detailed report within two weeks.
Madhya Pradesh High Court today, January 2, 2026, has ordered the supply of clean water on a regular basis, and also to provide the best possible treatment to the patients affected from the contaminated water.
The Indore Water Contamination Crisis has caused a severe problem in the cleanest city of India - Indore. While the official death toll remains at 4, local media reports of about 14 deaths have surfaced. According to the Chief Medical and Health Officer of Indore, Dr. Madhav Prasad Hasani, about 1400 people have fallen ill and 272 hospitalized so far. Lab reports from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College, Indore submitted to the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) have revealed that about a third of the water samples provided were found contaminated. The report states that the water samples taken from Bhagirathpura area of Indore contained bacterial contamination.
Local media reports have stated that the problem of contamination was reported at least two months ago, in October. Local residents had reported to authorities about the contamination of tap water from the Narmada Supply Line, mixed with possible septic waste water. Residents had reported about foul smell, dirty water and possibility of acidic mixture, but red tape bureaucracy seemingly stalled the situation, leading to the horrible crisis.
National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken a suo moto cognizance of the matter on the first day of the year, January 1, 2026. The official press release on the NHRC website states: “The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that at least seven people died and more than 40 others fell ill after consuming contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore district, Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, the residents had been complaining about the contaminated water supply for several days, but no action was taken by the authorities.”
NHRC has further reported that if the media reports are true, it raises a serious Human Rights concern. NHRC has also issued a notice to Anurag Jain, Chief Secretary, Madhya Pradesh government calling for a detailed matter within two weeks.
The cause of contamination has been linked to faulty water pipelines in the Narmada Water Supply, where the septic waste got mixed with drinking water pipelines due to leaks in the water treatment pipeline. The water supply pipelines reportedly had several leaks, and media reports claimed that they required urgent repairs. Official reports have also stated that the main water pipeline passes beneath a public toilet. The leakage problem in the main pipeline led to the mixing of toxic sewage waste with the drinking water.
In an interview to The Hindu, Sudam Khade, Indore Divisional Commissioner, said that the entire supply line was cleaned, leakages were repaired and water was replaced. He also added that Chlorine tablets were distributed in the area, and residents were advised to boil the water before consuming it.
A high level meeting also took place yesterday, January 1, 2025, attended by Urban development Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kailash Vijayvargiya. Discussions took place around the issue and ways to resolve the situation. A tender for constructing new water pipelines in the Bhagirathpura area was issued way back in July-August 2025, but the process was delayed for more than four months. Kailash Vijayvargiya stated that the tender issue would be cleared by Friday, January 2, 2026, and work would commence soon.
The BJP Cabinet Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kailash Vijayvargiya has been in hot waters over his foul and objectionable remarks to a reporter. In an NDTV media report, reporter Anurag Dwary questioned Kailash Vijayvargiya addressing the water contamination problem.
He asked about the local residents’ allegations that they were not reimbursed for the treatment by the hospitals, despite the government’s promise of free treatment. He also mentioned that he himself saw the area where people were not getting clean and sufficient water, and the water problem remained unresolved despite multiple deaths and illnesses reported.
Kailash Vijayvargiya used objectionable words like Fokat (useless) and Ghanta (a slang word used for nonsense), in his response. His remarks drew condemnation from public, media and opposition, leading him to apologise later. In a post on X, on December 31, 2025, Vijayvargiya expressed his apology and stated that he and his team have been working to resolve the situation.
A Division Bench of Justices Dwarkadhish Bansal and Rajendra Kumar Vani of the Madhya Pradesh High Court heard a PIL on the matter today, January 2, 2026. The bench ordered the Indore Municipal Corporation that supply of clean water should be provided on a regular basis, and additional water tankers should also be sent. The bench also ordered the authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the patients affected from the water contamination. The bench noted that Indore is a beautiful and clean city, and its decorum should be maintained as such.
