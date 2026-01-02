Lab Reports Confirm Indore Water Contamination: NHRC Seeks Detailed Report as Questions Mount Over Ignored Public Complaints

Leakage In Water Supply Line Led To Contamination

The cause of contamination has been linked to faulty water pipelines in the Narmada Water Supply, where the septic waste got mixed with drinking water pipelines due to leaks in the water treatment pipeline. The water supply pipelines reportedly had several leaks, and media reports claimed that they required urgent repairs. Official reports have also stated that the main water pipeline passes beneath a public toilet. The leakage problem in the main pipeline led to the mixing of toxic sewage waste with the drinking water.

In an interview to The Hindu, Sudam Khade, Indore Divisional Commissioner, said that the entire supply line was cleaned, leakages were repaired and water was replaced. He also added that Chlorine tablets were distributed in the area, and residents were advised to boil the water before consuming it.

A high level meeting also took place yesterday, January 1, 2025, attended by Urban development Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kailash Vijayvargiya. Discussions took place around the issue and ways to resolve the situation. A tender for constructing new water pipelines in the Bhagirathpura area was issued way back in July-August 2025, but the process was delayed for more than four months. Kailash Vijayvargiya stated that the tender issue would be cleared by Friday, January 2, 2026, and work would commence soon.

Objectionable Words By Kailash Vijayvargiya

The BJP Cabinet Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kailash Vijayvargiya has been in hot waters over his foul and objectionable remarks to a reporter. In an NDTV media report, reporter Anurag Dwary questioned Kailash Vijayvargiya addressing the water contamination problem.

He asked about the local residents’ allegations that they were not reimbursed for the treatment by the hospitals, despite the government’s promise of free treatment. He also mentioned that he himself saw the area where people were not getting clean and sufficient water, and the water problem remained unresolved despite multiple deaths and illnesses reported.

See Also: 'fokat ke Sawal Mat Pucho’: Vijayvargiya Loses Temper, Uses Objectionable Words at Journalist Over Indore Water Contamination Crisis