Former Congress leader and Indian Olympic Association President Suresh Kalmadi Passed Away in Pune at 81

This civilian education laid the foundation for his subsequent entry into military training. He attended the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla and later underwent specialised aviation training at the Air Force Flying College in Jodhpur and Allahabad.

Kalmadi formally entered elected politics in 1982 when, backed by the Congress (S) faction led by Sharad Pawar, he was nominated and elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member representing Maharashtra.

His association with Congress(S), a breakaway group from the Indian National Congress formed in 1978 due to internal disputes, marked his initial party alignment. During this phase, he also served as the president of the Indian Youth Congress(Socialist) from 1981 to 1986.

In 1986, following Sharad Pawar’s decision to merge Congress(S) back into the Indian National Congress, Kalmadi became part of the reunited party structure. This merger established his long-term affiliation with the Indian National Congress (INC).

He represented the INC in subsequent parliamentary terms, including three stints in the Rajya Sabha between 1982 and 1996, and later in the Lok Sabha. His party membership was suspended in April 2011 amid corruption investigations related to the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Suresh Kalmadi was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra for four terms as a member of the Indian National Congress. His first term began in 1982, followed by subsequent terms starting in 1988, 1994, and 1998. His final Rajya Sabha term ended in May 2004, when he was elected to the Lok Sabha.

He also served three terms in the Lok Sabha, representing the Pune constituency. He was first elected in the 1996 general election to the 11th Lok Sabha, re-elected in 2004 to the 14th Lok Sabha, and again in 2009 to the 15th Lok Sabha, which concluded in 2014.

Kalmadi was elected president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in 1996. He went on to secure re-election for multiple terms, including in 2008 for his fourth consecutive four-year term, spanning from 2008 to 2012.