School-Based HPV Vaccination Cuts Cervical Disease Risk Even Among Unvaccinated: Study

New Delhi, Jan 6: School-based immunisation against human papillomavirus (HPV) could also offer protection against the development of pre-cancerous cells in unvaccinated women through herd immunity, according to a paper published in The Lancet Public Health journal on Tuesday.

HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection and the main cause of cervical cancer.

HPV vaccination is known to greatly reduce the risk of serious cervical changes in people who are vaccinated, but it has been less clear whether it also protects those who are not vaccinated.

See Also: Six Thalassemic Children Contract HIV in Satna Hospital, Senior Doctor Suspended

“School-based HPV vaccination programmes play an important role as a cost-effective strategy to reduce cervical disease and cancer risk not only in vaccinated individuals, but across entire populations,” said Eva Meglic, from the Karolinska Institutet.

“This finding shows that the herd effect can be achieved through high-coverage HPV vaccination,” added the researcher.