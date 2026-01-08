India Achieves Landmark 50,000+ NQAS Certifications

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) The government on Wednesday said that a total of 50,373 public health facilities across all states and union territories have been certified under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) till December 31 – a comprehensive quality framework established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

This is a landmark milestone in the journey to strengthen the quality of public healthcare services, said Health Ministry.

“The achievement marks a proud moment for India’s public health system as the nation crosses the 50,000-mark for NQAS certifications, reinforcing the Government’s unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and patient-centred care. It represents a significant step forward in ensuring equitable access to high-quality healthcare for all citizens, particularly the poor, vulnerable, and marginalised populations,” the ministry said in a statement.

See Also: Convicted Rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Free on Parole For The 15th Time, Opposition Flags ‘Selective Justice’