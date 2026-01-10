India Enters a New Era of Healthcare with Genomics, Molecular Diagnostics, and Personalised Medicine Says Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jan 10: India has entered a futuristic healthcare phase with molecular diagnostics, genome sequencing, and personalised medicine, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh.

Speaking during his visit to the DBT-BRIC Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), Hyderabad, Singh said that India is now scientifically and economically equipped to take on complex health challenges through genomics, biotechnology, and preventive healthcare.

“Unlike earlier decades, when India was primarily battling infectious diseases, the country has now entered a futuristic phase where molecular diagnostics, genome sequencing, and personalised medicine are becoming central to healthcare delivery,” said the Minister.