OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Health to Help Users Securely Connect Medical Records and Wellness Apps

OpenAI noted that the feature comes amid heavy demand for health queries on ChatGPT -- over 230 million people globally ask health and wellness-related questions on ChatGPT every week.

However, the company stated that the new feature is just “designed to support, not replace, medical care”.

“It is not intended for diagnosis or treatment. Instead, it helps you navigate everyday questions and understand patterns over time -- not just moments of illness -- so you can feel more informed and prepared for important medical conversations,” it said.

With ChatGPT Health, individuals can securely connect medical records and wellness apps -- like Apple Health, Function, and MyFitnessPal. The new feature will help individuals decode test results, prepare for appointments with a doctor, get advice on how to approach diet and workout routine, or understand the tradeoffs of different insurance options based on healthcare patterns.