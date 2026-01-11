Yoga Helps Patients Recover Faster from Opioid Withdrawal: NIMHANS-Harvard Study

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Yoga can aid in the speedy recovery of people with opioid withdrawal, as well as improve anxiety, sleep, and pain in them, according to a study.

Opioid withdrawal involves physical symptoms like diarrhoea, insomnia, fever, pain, anxiety, and depression, and autonomic signs such as pupil dilation, runny nose, goosebumps, anorexia, yawning, nausea, vomiting, and sweating. These symptoms result from sympathetic nervous system overactivity due to dysregulated noradrenergic outflow.

The study led by researchers from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, and Harvard Medical School, US, calls for integrating yoga into withdrawal protocols as a neurobiologically informed intervention. They noted that yoga will help address core regulatory processes beyond symptom management.