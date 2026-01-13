AIIMS Bhopal Performs Complex Heart Surgery, Saves 30-Year-Old with Multiple Cardiac Clots

Bhopal, Jan 12 (IANS) In another significant achievement, the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has successfully performed a complex cardiac surgery, giving a new lease of life to a patient suffering from a serious medical condition.

A 30-year-old patient from Hoshangabad (now Narmadapuram district) had been suffering from severe health complications for the past six months, Dr Yogesh Niwariya, Head of the CTVS Department at AIIMS Bhopal, told IANS on Monday.

Dr Niwariya said the patient had a history of heart attack, paralysis and kidney dysfunction. In addition, several large clots were found in the left side of the heart (left ventricle), and the heart muscle was also weak.

He said that because of the clots, the patient suffered a heart attack around six months ago.