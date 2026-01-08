Vedanta Group Mourns as Chairman Anil Agarwal’s Son Agnivesh Passes Away at 49 After Sudden Cardiac Arrest in New York

Agnivesh Agarwal, son of Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, died at 49 after a sudden cardiac arrest in New York.
He was recovering at Mount Sinai Hospital following injuries from a skiing accident in the US.
Political leaders and industry figures expressed condolences, remembering him as a respected and humane business leader.
Tragedy grieved the Vedanta Group as Agnivesh Agrawal, the 49-year-old son of Chairman Anil Agrawal, died of a cardiac arrest in New York. The news was shared by the chairman on his X handle around 10 pm on January 7, 2026. Agnivesh was hospitalized after being injured in a skiing accident in the United States. The billionaire was receiving treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital and was in good condition, recovering well, but an unexpected medical emergency changed his fate.
The Vedanta Group chairman penned down his emotions in an X post late on Monday night. He described it as “the darkest day of my life”, signifying that the tragedy has taken a toll on the father. He added that his son was healthy and full of life, recovering well, but fate had other plans. He wrote, “We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us.”
Agrawal shared how the pain of losing one’s son was unbearable, recalling the day when Agnivesh was born on June 3, 1976, in Patna. He further highlighted the journey of his son, who went on to become a respected business leader, rising from a middle-class Bihari family. Further, the Vedanta chairman wrote how the loss has “broken” him and his wife, as he said, “To me, he was not just my son. He was my friend. My pride. My world.”
Agnivesh Agrawal was the eldest son of Anil Agrawal and was serving as the chairperson of Vedanta subsidiary Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL). He was associated with Hindustan Zinc and founded Fujairah Gold, reflecting his inclination towards entrepreneurship. He was a person with capabilities ranging across sports, music and leadership, perfectly combining professional excellence with warmth.
Agnivesh completed his education at Mayo College, Ajmer, Rajasthan, and was well respected in the industry for his commitment to nation-building. Anil Agrawal further highlighted how his son believed in a self-reliant India and in giving back to society. He added in his X post, “I had promised Agni that more than 75% of what we earn would be given back to society. Today, I renew that promise.”
The sad news shared on social media was met with an outpouring of condolences from political leaders and business leaders. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju offered his prayers to the family, saying the tragic news left him and his wife “heartbroken”. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also prayed for the departed soul, terming the sudden demise “tragic”.
JSW Foundation chairperson Sangita Jindal also came forward to express her sympathy to Anil Agrawal and his wife Kiran for their loss. Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw called the news deeply tragic as she expressed sympathy over the “profound grief” of the Agrawal's. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also extended his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends, calling the loss “irreparable”.
The businessman is being remembered as a gentle and deeply human leader who lost his life too early. Anil Agrawal is survived by his daughter Priya Agarwal Hebbar, who serves on the board of Vedanta Ltd and is also the chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
(SY)
