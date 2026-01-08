Vedanta Group Mourns as Chairman Anil Agarwal’s Son Agnivesh Passes Away at 49 After Sudden Cardiac Arrest in New York

Agrawal shared how the pain of losing one’s son was unbearable, recalling the day when Agnivesh was born on June 3, 1976, in Patna. He further highlighted the journey of his son, who went on to become a respected business leader, rising from a middle-class Bihari family. Further, the Vedanta chairman wrote how the loss has “broken” him and his wife, as he said, “To me, he was not just my son. He was my friend. My pride. My world.”

Agnivesh Agrawal was the eldest son of Anil Agrawal and was serving as the chairperson of Vedanta subsidiary Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL). He was associated with Hindustan Zinc and founded Fujairah Gold, reflecting his inclination towards entrepreneurship. He was a person with capabilities ranging across sports, music and leadership, perfectly combining professional excellence with warmth.

Agnivesh completed his education at Mayo College, Ajmer, Rajasthan, and was well respected in the industry for his commitment to nation-building. Anil Agrawal further highlighted how his son believed in a self-reliant India and in giving back to society. He added in his X post, “I had promised Agni that more than 75% of what we earn would be given back to society. Today, I renew that promise.”