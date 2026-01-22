CDSCO Flags 167 Drug Samples as Substandard in December, Identifies 7 Spurious Medicines

New Delhi, Jan 2: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Wednesday declared 167 drug samples tested by the Central and state drugs regulatory authorities as ‘not of standard quality (NSQ)' in its monthly drug alert for December.

While the Central Drugs Laboratories identified 74 drug samples as NSQ, the State Drugs Testing Laboratories identified 93 drug samples as NSQ.

As per routine regulatory surveillance activity, the list of NSQ and spurious drugs is being displayed on the CDSCO portal on a monthly basis.

Identification of drug samples as NSQ is done based on failure of the drug sample in one or more of the other specified quality parameters.

The failure is specific to the drug products of the batch tested by the government laboratory, and it does not warrant any concerns about the other drug products available in the market.

Further, in December, “four drug samples from North Zone, Ghaziabad, one drug sample from FDA Ahmedabad, one drug sample from Bihar, and one drug sample from Maharashtra were identified as spurious drugs,” the alert said.