AIIMS Study in Kerala’s ‘Twin Town’ Highlights Breastfeeding Challenges Faced by Mothers of Twins

Bhopal, Jan 21: A team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal and AIIMS Bhubaneswar has conducted research aimed at strengthening maternal and child health outcomes.
The study was conducted in Kodinhi village in Kerala, known as India’s ‘Twin Town’ and still considered a mystery by researchers across the world, AIIMS Bhopal said in a statement on Wednesday.
The study, conducted by Dr Geeta Bhardwaj (Assistant Professor, AIIMS Bhopal) and Dr M.V. Smitha (AIIMS Bhubaneswar), focused on Kodinhi for its exceptionally high rate of twin births.
This small village, home to around 400 pairs of twins, has drawn the attention of scientists and health experts for years due to its unusually high number of twin births.
The village is known for having the highest twin birth rate in the country and the second highest in the world.
The researchers highlighted that twins are more likely to be born premature, have low birth weight, and face a higher risk of infections.
Under such circumstances, exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months is critical for their survival and healthy growth.
However, caring for two newborns simultaneously places heavy physical and emotional demands on mothers, often making exclusive breastfeeding difficult.
According to the study findings, only 4 per cent of mothers were able to exclusively breastfeed their twins for six months. Nearly 70 per cent of mothers reported significant fatigue during breastfeeding.
Fear of low milk supply and difficulty in handling two babies at the same time emerged as common concerns.
Despite these challenges, many mothers continued breastfeeding for one to two years, and some adopted simultaneous or tandem breastfeeding, feeding both babies together.
The study also emphasised that even when exclusive breastfeeding is difficult, extended and simultaneous breastfeeding offers substantial benefits to twins.
“Experiences from high-twinning regions like Kodinhi can help health workers, hospitals, and families provide better, more empathetic breastfeeding support to mothers of twins,” said Dr Geeta Bhardwaj.
She added that the study also delivers an important message for health personnel, encouraging them to promote any amount of breastfeeding, openly appreciate mothers’ efforts, teach simple twin-feeding positions, and provide emotional and practical support.
Commenting on the study, Dr Madhabananda Kar, Executive Director, AIIMS Bhopal, said that the research brings attention to the real-life challenges and remarkable dedication of mothers of twins.
This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content.
