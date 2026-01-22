AIIMS Study in Kerala’s ‘Twin Town’ Highlights Breastfeeding Challenges Faced by Mothers of Twins

This small village, home to around 400 pairs of twins, has drawn the attention of scientists and health experts for years due to its unusually high number of twin births.

The village is known for having the highest twin birth rate in the country and the second highest in the world.

The researchers highlighted that twins are more likely to be born premature, have low birth weight, and face a higher risk of infections.

Under such circumstances, exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months is critical for their survival and healthy growth.

However, caring for two newborns simultaneously places heavy physical and emotional demands on mothers, often making exclusive breastfeeding difficult.

According to the study findings, only 4 per cent of mothers were able to exclusively breastfeed their twins for six months. Nearly 70 per cent of mothers reported significant fatigue during breastfeeding.