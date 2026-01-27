Sun Pharma, Cipla Recall Products in US Following USFDA Manufacturing Lapses

The company initiated a nationwide Class III recall in the US on December 30, 2025. The USFDA said a Class III recall is issued in cases where the use of the product is not likely to cause any adverse health effects.

The regulator also said Sun Pharma is recalling certain batches of Clindamycin Phosphate USP, a medicine used to treat acne vulgaris.

This recall was initiated on November 26, 2025, after test results showed impurity levels and assay values were outside acceptable limits. This recall has also been classified as Class III.

Separately, the USFDA said a US-based arm of Cipla has recalled over 15,000 syringes from the American market.

Cipla USA Inc, which is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey, is recalling 15,221 pre-filled syringes of Lanreotide Injection due to the presence of particulate matter.

Cipla initiated a nationwide Class II recall on January 2 this year. According to the USFDA, a Class II recall is issued when the use of a product may cause temporary or medically reversible health effects, though the chances of serious harm are low.

The US remains the world’s largest pharmaceutical market, making regulatory compliance and product quality especially important for drugmakers operating in the country.

