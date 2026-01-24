Young Man Amputates Own Foot to Seek MBBS Admission Under Disability Quota, Probe Reveals Truth

This article was originally published in MedBound Times. Read the original article.
By Arushi Roy Chowdhury
Uttar Pradesh: A 24-year-old man in Jaunpur allegedly cut off part of his own foot in a desperate attempt to secure admission to an MBBS course under the disability quota, police investigations have revealed. The shocking incident has left residents stunned and raised serious concerns about the extreme pressure students face while chasing limited medical seats.
The case came to light on January 19, when neighbors in the Line Bazaar area of Jaunpur reportedly found a severed foot at a house and informed authorities. The injured man was identified as Suraj Bhaskar. Family members and locals rushed him to a private hospital for treatment.
Suraj had reportedly amputated four toes of his left foot, leaving only the big toe intact. He remained under medical care following the injury.
In his first statement to police, Suraj claimed that two unknown men attacked him late at night, knocked him unconscious, and cut off part of his foot. He also spoke about earlier threats, suggesting someone might have targeted him.
Based on this version, police registered a case of attempted murder and began an investigation.
As officers examined the scene, they found syringes, anesthetic vials, and a grinder machine, which raised doubts about Suraj’s claim. Investigators suspect he may have injected himself with anesthesia and then used the grinder to cut his foot.
Police also checked surveillance inputs and call detail records, which reportedly showed no evidence of outsiders being present in the house at the time of the incident. This further weakened the attack narrative and strengthened the possibility of deliberate self-harm.
City CO Goldy Gupta said the evidence collected during the probe raised serious doubts about the initial attack claim.
Investigators recovered Suraj’s diary, which reportedly described his determination to secure an MBBS seat at any cost. Police believe he harmed himself to qualify under the persons with disabilities quota.
During the probe, Suraj’s girlfriend also reportedly told police that he had repeatedly spoken about getting admission into MBBS in 2026 and was willing to go to extreme lengths to achieve it. Her statement helped investigators connect the injury directly to the suspected motive.
Under Indian medical admission rules, disability reservations are intended for candidates with pre-existing, certified benchmark disabilities assessed by designated medical boards, and do not apply to injuries acquired deliberately or after eligibility cut-off dates.
Police learned that Suraj had completed a Diploma in Pharmacy and was preparing for medical admission through NEET. In October 2025, he reportedly visited Banaras Hindu University to obtain a disability certificate, but officials denied his request. Investigators suspect the rejection may have pushed him toward the drastic step.
Suraj lived with his mother, brother, and sister, and was reportedly alone at home when the incident occurred.
Senior police officials said the investigation is ongoing and they plan to record Suraj’s detailed statement once he is discharged from hospital. Authorities may revise charges based on medical and forensic findings.
