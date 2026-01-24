Young Man Amputates Own Foot to Seek MBBS Admission Under Disability Quota, Probe Reveals Truth

This article was originally published in MedBound Times. Read the original article.

By Arushi Roy Chowdhury

Uttar Pradesh: A 24-year-old man in Jaunpur allegedly cut off part of his own foot in a desperate attempt to secure admission to an MBBS course under the disability quota, police investigations have revealed. The shocking incident has left residents stunned and raised serious concerns about the extreme pressure students face while chasing limited medical seats.

The case came to light on January 19, when neighbors in the Line Bazaar area of Jaunpur reportedly found a severed foot at a house and informed authorities. The injured man was identified as Suraj Bhaskar. Family members and locals rushed him to a private hospital for treatment.

Suraj had reportedly amputated four toes of his left foot, leaving only the big toe intact. He remained under medical care following the injury.