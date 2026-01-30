Ahmedabad’s IKDRC Hospital Sets Record With Over 500 Kidney Transplants in 2025 Alone

Dr Pranjal Modi, Director of IKDRC, told IANS that this year alone, 502 kidney and 86 liver transplants were conducted at the hospital, and most of the patients got operated under the Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya (AB-PMJAY) scheme.

The highly qualified and expert team of doctors at IKDRC is also making extensive use of technology in kidney transplants.

According to Dr Pranjal Modi, also the Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat University of Transplantation, the number of robotic kidney transplants at the institute is continuously increasing.

He informed that the hospital introduced a robotic kidney transplantation facility last year.