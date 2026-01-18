The Big Question for Budget 2026

By Deepanshu Mohan , O.P. Jindal Global University

For much of 2025, India’s macroeconomic story was told in peaks and troughs. Growth levels in India surged when much of the world slowed. The macro-inflation numbers remained more or less manageable in the given monetary policy environment within a volatile rupee, while foreign exchange reserves, despite high Foreign Institutional Investment (FII) outflows, appear robust for now.

In a year when macroeconomic management elsewhere resembled crisis containment, India appeared to have achieved something rarer, a certain calm without contraction.

On February 1, the Union Budget for 2026-27 will be presented. As the date approaches, the central question is no longer how effectively India may have managed the past year, but what kind of economic structure that macro-management has produced for economic prosperity for all. It is in the latter (shared economic prosperity) where the government’s track record may warrant greater scrutiny.

Let’s see the data.

Real GDP growth accelerated to 8.2 percent in the July-September quarter. Consumer price inflation averaged only 1.8 percent in July-August. Foreign exchange reserves crossed USD 690 billion, covering over 11 months of imports.

Yet, macroeconomic moments defined by calm often demand the most scrutiny. 2025 may well be remembered as the year India mastered stability and discovered its limits.

Ensuring stability is not the same as a strategy for progressive realisation of higher growth and shared economic prosperity.