World-First Trial Finds Fingerstick Test for Hepatitis B as Accurate as Lab Testing

"The results of our trial found that the fingerstick point-of-care test is highly accurate, closely matching the accuracy of traditional tests," said Professor Gail Matthews, who led the research at the Kirby Institute.

The finding has the potential to "expand access to testing and treatment globally," especially where access to testing is limited, Matthews said.

Hepatitis B, a viral infection that attacks the liver, affects an estimated 254 million people worldwide and causes over 1 million deaths annually, as per global statistics.

Though preventable by vaccine, only about 8 per cent of those living with chronic hepatitis B receive treatment, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Currently, hepatitis B DNA testing, for both diagnosis and monitoring, requires collecting a venous blood sample to be processed in centralised laboratories, meaning patients can need to travel long distances to take the test, and then often wait days or weeks for results. This delay and the multiple clinic visits involved can hinder timely treatment and care.