Union Budget 2026: Defence Allocation Touches Record ₹7.84 Lakh Crore, Sees a 15.3% Jump, Focus on Modernisation and Preparedness

India’s Defence Budget Moves Towards Indigenous Defence Production

India’s Defence Budget 2026-2027 marks a major move as India focuses on Atmanirbharta (Self-reliance), depicting indigenous production and manufacturing. India moves ahead with the procurement of high technological defence equipment and boosting indigenous defence production ecosystem in the Union Budget 2026. The budget also focuses on modernisation, technological innovation, and streamlined procurement for optimal resource utilisation. It marks an affirmative and a bold step towards a self-reliant future and being technologically advanced.

Enhancing India’s Military Capabilities

The Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence has announced in a post on X that a provision of ₹2.19 lakh crores has been made for the overall capital expenditure of the Indian armed forces. The post reads further: “A key highlight of this budget is the strong focus on the modernisation of all three services, which shows an increase of nearly 24 percent over the previous financial year. This significant boost will further enhance our military capabilities and strengthen the preparedness of our Defence Forces for the future.”

Sector Wise Allocation

The allocation for MoD (Civil) stands at ₹28,554.61 crores, Defence Services (Revenue) has been allocated ₹3,65,478.98 crores, Capital Outlay on Defence Services received ₹2,19,306.47 crores, and Defence Pensions gets ₹1,71,338.22 crores. This brings the total allocation to ₹7,84,678.28 crores. The capital outlay includes allocation of ₹63,733 crores for aircraft and aero engines, along with ₹25,023 crores for the naval fleet.

