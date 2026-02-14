Rajasthan Govt Cracks Down on RGHS Irregularities, 7 Doctors Suspended

Jaipur, Feb 13 (IANS) The Rajasthan government, on Friday, intensified its crackdown on irregularities under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS), suspending seven doctors and initiating criminal proceedings against one hospital and one diagnostic centre.

The action has been taken under the direction of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar to ensure transparency and accountability in the public health insurance scheme.

Principal Secretary of the State Medical and Health Department, Gayatri Rathore, said that continuous monitoring and audits are being conducted to strengthen the scheme.

Following an audit, seven doctors in Sikar district have been suspended for alleged irregularities.