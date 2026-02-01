Union Budget 2026: Healthcare Allocation Gets a Boost of ₹1.06 Crore as Govt. Focuses on Universal Health Coverage, AIIMS Expansion, Digital Health and Medical Research

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been allocated an amount of ₹1,06,530.42 crore in the Union Budget 2026–27 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, 1 February 2026. This would give a significant boost to India’s healthcare sector, with a 10 percent increase over the Revised Estimates of FY 2025–26.

FM Sitharaman drafted a comprehensive roadmap highlighting inclusive growth, which would include healthcare reforms and emphasize universal health coverage, infrastructure expansion, medical education, and research. The government clearly stated its focus on strengthening public health systems and expanding access to healthcare services across the country through the Budget.

The Ministry released an official statement saying, “The enhanced allocation, including strengthened financial support for the Department of Health Research (DHR) amounting to Rs 4,821.21 crore, represents a cumulative increase of over 176 per cent, translating into an additional Rs 63,677.89 crore compared to the health budget of FY 2014–15.” It further added that the scheme component under the Ministry has been increased by Rs 6,175.96 crore (10.78 per cent), while the non-scheme component has been raised by Rs 2,500.96 crore (6.32 per cent) over the Revised Estimates of FY 2025–26.