Andhra Pradesh Govt Suspends Srikakulam Municipal Commissioner After Diarrhoea Outbreak

According to Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, 76 suspected cases have been identified so far.

Of these, 54 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals, while one death involving a patient with comorbidities has been reported.

Two patients are on ventilator support, and their condition is being closely monitored by medical teams.

Authorities have collected water samples from affected areas and sent them to laboratories in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam for testing.

While initial tests conducted at the Srikakulam laboratory did not detect contamination, reports from the Visakhapatnam laboratory are still awaited.

The Health Department has set up medical camps in the affected areas, and the state government has announced that it will bear the treatment expenses of patients admitted to private hospitals.

Meanwhile, leaders of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), including former ministers Dharmana Krishna Das, Dharmana Prasada Rao, and Dr Seediri Appala Raju, blamed the state government for the outbreak.

After visiting the affected areas, they interacted with families and reviewed the situation on the ground.

The YSRCP leaders alleged that contaminated drinking water was the primary cause of the outbreak.