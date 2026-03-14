Government Approves FSSAI Reforms, Perpetual Licence Validity for Food Businesses

One of the most significant changes approved by the government is the introduction of perpetual validity for registrations and licences issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

Earlier, food business operators were required to renew their registrations and licences periodically.

Under the new system, registrations and licences will remain valid permanently, removing the need for repeated renewals.

Officials said this step will reduce compliance costs, paperwork and repeated interactions with licensing authorities for food business operators.

It will also allow regulatory agencies to focus more on monitoring, enforcement and capacity-building activities.

As part of the reforms, the government has also increased the turnover threshold for registration and licensing.

From April 1, 2026, businesses with an annual turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore will only need basic registration, compared to the earlier limit of Rs 12 lakh.

Businesses with turnover up to Rs 50 crore will fall under state licensing, while those above this limit will require central licensing.

The government said this move will simplify compliance for micro and small food businesses by reducing paperwork, fees and pre-inspection requirements.

At the same time, it will strengthen the role of state authorities in overseeing food safety regulations within their jurisdictions.

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