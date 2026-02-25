Health Ministry to Launch Free Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive for 14-Year-Old Girls

Details of India’s Upcoming Free HPV Vaccination Drive

Officials said the vaccination will be voluntary and designed to ensure equitable access across socio-economic groups. During the first 90 days of the campaign, all girls aged 14 years as per their date of birth will be able to receive the vaccine at government health centres. After this initial phase, eligible beneficiaries will be able to book vaccination slots at their nearest health and wellness centre through the U-WIN portal, a digital platform similar to CoWIN used during the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Each year, approximately 1.15 crore girls turning 14 will become eligible for the vaccine. The government narrowed the target age to 14 years after assessing evidence that immunisation at this age offers the strongest and longest-lasting protection, well before potential exposure to the virus.

The national programme will use Gardasil-4, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine manufactured by Merck & Co. The vaccine protects against HPV types 16 and 18, which are responsible for the majority of cervical cancer cases, as well as types 6 and 11. Health Ministry officials said global and Indian scientific evidence confirms that a single dose administered in the recommended age group provides robust and durable protection.

The decision to adopt a single-dose schedule aligns with recommendations from the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization. In 2022, the group concluded that a single-dose HPV vaccine provides protection comparable to two-dose regimens for individuals aged 9 to 20 years. More than 90 countries have adopted single-dose schedules to improve coverage and affordability.

India has secured vaccine supplies through its partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. The organisation is providing approximately 2.6 crore doses, of which more than one crore doses have already reached the country. The remaining supplies are expected to arrive over the course of this year and next. Officials said procurement has followed stringent quality and cold-chain standards to ensure uninterrupted availability.

HPV vaccines have been administered worldwide since 2006, with more than 500 million doses given globally. Officials emphasised that the vaccine is non-live and cannot cause HPV infection. Evidence reviewed by health authorities indicates that the vaccine is 93-100% effective in preventing cervical cancer caused by vaccine-covered HPV types.