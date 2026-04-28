Claim denied? Avoid These 5 Mistakes During Health Insurance Policy Renewal

Health insurance policy renewal is a critical period that policyholders often treat as a mere formality. However, several common mistakes during this time can lead to increased costs, coverage gaps, or even the denial of future claims.

Renewing your health insurance policy is much more than a routine annual formality: it's a critical financial decision that can significantly affect your access to quality healthcare. Failing to do timely health insurance policy renewal with due diligence can lead to unnecessary expenses, inadequate coverage, or even a lapse in your policy when you need it most.

This article will guide you through five mistakes people commonly make while renewing their health insurance policy and the consequences they face.

5 Mistakes to Avoid During Health Insurance Policy Renewal

Policy renewal is not merely a formality of paying the premium: it's a vital opportunity to reassess your coverage needs and ensure continued protection. However, many policyholders, eager to tick off a chore, overlook crucial details and commit errors that undermine the very purpose of their health insurance policy. We have listed five common mistakes to avoid to ensure a smooth policy experience.

1. Focusing only on the premium

Many policyholders make the mistake of choosing a renewal option solely based on the lowest premium, ignoring potentially crucial changes in the policy document. In the process, they commit the following errors:

● Ignoring policy changes: A cheaper policy may have increased deductibles, higher co-payments, or new sub-limits on critical procedures. This can lead to increased out-of-pocket expenses when a claim is filed.

● Reducing sum insured: Lowering the sum insured to save on premiums often leads to insufficient coverage, especially if a major, high-cost illness such as cancer or a major surgery occurs. In such a case, you may be forced to pay the rest of the hospital bill.

● Switching the policy: Shifting to a new policy without fully understanding its terms may reset all your waiting periods for specific illnesses or remove a valuable accumulated No-Claim Bonus (NCB). This may cause delayed coverage for pre-existing conWrapping upWrapping upditions and loss of accumulated benefits.

2. Non-declaration of vital facts

Insurance is a contract based on the principle of ‘utmost good faith’. While renewing your health insurance policy, if you fail to inform the insurer of changes in your health profile, chances of claim rejection may increase, causing you inconvenience later. Here are some vital facts that people tend to conceal while renewing their health coverage:

● New pre-existing diseases (PEDs): You may develop symptoms of a new PED, such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, or have had a minor surgery during the policy year. If you fail to inform the same during policy renewal, it may be cited as ‘misrepresentation’, which may cause cancellation of your policy or rejection of future claims related to that condition.

● Forgetting to update nominees: During the policy year, you may add a nominee, or your nominee’s details, such as contact and address may change. Failing to update the nominee details can create significant legal and administrative hurdles for your family during a payout.

● Inaccurate lifestyle declaration: Some modern policies offer discounted premiums based on declared healthy lifestyle choices. Any misrepresentation here can void the discount or, in severe cases, be used against a claim.

3. Missing the deadline

This is the biggest mistake you can make! Although most health insurance policies offer a grace period for renewal, usually 15-30 days after the expiry date, skipping the deadline may cause your policy to lapse. As a result, you may face some severe consequences. If you fail to renew your health insurance policy within the grace period, all accumulated benefits are lost, including:

● No-claim bonus (NCB): The cumulative increase in sum insured for not making a claim.

● Waiting period credits: The period served for pre-existing conditions, usually 2 to 3 years, can be reset to zero.

● Continuity benefits: The advantage of uninterrupted coverage is lost.

● Fresh medical underwriting: The insurer treats the renewal as a new application. So you will likely be required to undergo a new medical examination, which could result in a higher premium, exclusions, or outright rejection based on your current health status.

Ultimately, you will suffer a coverage gap. Once the grace period is over, and certainly your policy has lapsed, you are left completely uninsured. Any unforeseen medical emergency during this time will cause 100% out-of-pocket costs.

4. Neglecting the top-up

Given the rapid medical inflation, often 10-15% annually, the coverage amount that you assumed to be ‘adequate’ some three years ago is likely insufficient today. This is called the inflationary gap. A common treatment procedure that cost ₹5 lakhs five years ago may now cost you around ₹8 lakhs. Not opting for a top-up means your coverage provides less real-world protection each year with the same sum insured.

5. Ignoring the impact of life-stage changes

As you age or your family grows, the risk and potential cost of hospitalisation also increase. Renewal is the time to account for planned major life events. Failing to take account of such ‘life-stage’ changes may increase your financial risks associated with age and family size.

These are five common errors people make when renewing their health insurance policy. Avoiding these five mistakes will help you maintain uninterrupted, adequate, and cost-effective health coverage.

Smart policy renewal action plan

To avoid severe consequences of the abovementioned mistakes, you must follow the smart plan illustrated below—

● Review claims history: Check last year's claims to see if you faced any coverage gaps, such as sub-limits that were too low. This helps determine if a higher sum insured or a different add-on is needed.

● Update health profile: Notify the insurer of all new diagnoses, surgeries, or chronic conditions acquired in the past year. This will prevent potential claim rejection due to non-disclosure.

● Opt for top-up: You must opt for the top-up of your sum insured by at least 10% before the end of the policy year to account for medical inflation. This will help you maintain the real value of your coverage over time.

● Pay before due date: Make sure your renewal premium payment is processed well before the expiry date to avoid the risk of lapse and loss of benefits. This will secure all accumulated NCB and waiting period credits.

This renewal action plan will ensure that your policy benefits do not ‘lapse’ after the policy year ends, and you experience a smooth coverage experience.

Wrapping up

With that, you are now ready to approach your next renewal as a vital opportunity to reassess your health coverage needs. This diligence will guarantee uninterrupted, cost-effective, and robust health coverage, securing the peace of mind you deserve. The ‘smart policy renewal action plan’ explained above can help you ensure maximum continuity and value from your policy.

You must treat the renewal period as an essential annual audit of your health insurance policy rather than merely a procedural formality. Doing so will maintain your accumulated benefits, provide adequate financial protection against medical inflation, and ultimately safeguard your financial well-being.