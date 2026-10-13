Liver Care Between Two Shelves: Indian Home Habits and the American Supplement Aisle

So the instinct to "do something for the liver" is understandable. Many people start with milk thistle for liver detox, and that guide covers typical course lengths and the Ayurvedic idea of taking herbs in defined cycles. Read "detox" there as a habit reset, not a medical promise. The real question is what actually helps.

The American shelf: milk thistle

The best-known liver supplement in the US is milk thistle, a spiky European plant whose seeds contain a group of compounds called silymarin. In lab and animal studies, silymarin protects liver cells from some toxins. In human trials, the results have been far less impressive.

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health says there isn't enough high-quality evidence to show milk thistle helps any health condition. NIH-funded trials in hepatitis C and in a progressive form of fatty liver disease found no benefit, and studies in alcohol-related liver disease have been conflicting.

It is generally well tolerated, with mild stomach upset being the usual complaint. People allergic to ragweed or marigolds, flowers that turn up in many of our pujas, may react to it.

The home shelf: what we grew up with

Ayurveda has its own long list of herbs traditionally used for the liver. Bhumi amla (Phyllanthus niruri), kutki (Picrorhiza kurroa) and punarnava come up often, along with turmeric in food. Many families also keep everyday habits that come from the same tradition:

an earlier, lighter dinner instead of a heavy meal at 10 p.m.

a short walk after eating

warm water rather than iced drinks

simple home-cooked dal, sabzi and roti over fried snacks

keeping alcohol rare, or skipping it altogether

Here is the honest part. The everyday habits line up well with what American hepatologists tell fatty-liver patients: lose some weight if you need to, move more, cut alcohol and sugary drinks. The herbs are less certain. Most have limited human research, and quality is a real concern.

A warning about imported remedies

Two things are worth knowing before you fill a suitcase with tonics from India.

First, contamination. A study published in JAMA in 2008 tested Ayurvedic medicines bought online and found that about one in five contained detectable lead, mercury or arsenic. Some traditional preparations, known as rasa shastra medicines, include metals on purpose.

Second, "herbal" does not mean gentle on the liver. In 2021, Indian liver specialists published a case series of liver injury in people taking giloy (Tinospora cordifolia), which was widely promoted as an immunity booster during the pandemic. Ashwagandha has also been linked to rare cases of liver injury in medical reports.

None of this means everything from home is risky. It means a product with an unclear label and unknown sourcing deserves the same suspicion as a random bottle sold online here.