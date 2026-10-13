Liver Care Between Two Shelves: Indian Home Habits and the American Supplement Aisle

Ask around at any desi gathering in New Jersey or the Bay Area and someone will have an opinion on the liver. One uncle takes a capsule from Costco "for detox." An aunty swears by warm water first thing in the morning. A cousin home from Pune brought back a bottle of an Ayurvedic tonic and is trying it alongside both.
For many Indian Americans, liver care lives on two shelves at once: the habits and remedies we grew up with, and the bright bottles of the American supplement aisle. It helps to look at both honestly.
There is a real reason this topic keeps coming up. South Asians tend to develop metabolic problems such as type 2 diabetes at lower body weights than many other groups. The American Diabetes Association recommends diabetes screening for Asian Americans starting at a BMI of 23, lower than the 25 used for most adults. Fatty liver travels with the same metabolic pattern, which is why plenty of people of normal weight still hear the words "fatty liver" after an ultrasound or a routine blood test.
So the instinct to "do something for the liver" is understandable. Many people start with milk thistle for liver detox, and that guide covers typical course lengths and the Ayurvedic idea of taking herbs in defined cycles. Read "detox" there as a habit reset, not a medical promise. The real question is what actually helps.
The best-known liver supplement in the US is milk thistle, a spiky European plant whose seeds contain a group of compounds called silymarin. In lab and animal studies, silymarin protects liver cells from some toxins. In human trials, the results have been far less impressive.
The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health says there isn't enough high-quality evidence to show milk thistle helps any health condition. NIH-funded trials in hepatitis C and in a progressive form of fatty liver disease found no benefit, and studies in alcohol-related liver disease have been conflicting.
It is generally well tolerated, with mild stomach upset being the usual complaint. People allergic to ragweed or marigolds, flowers that turn up in many of our pujas, may react to it.
Ayurveda has its own long list of herbs traditionally used for the liver. Bhumi amla (Phyllanthus niruri), kutki (Picrorhiza kurroa) and punarnava come up often, along with turmeric in food. Many families also keep everyday habits that come from the same tradition:
an earlier, lighter dinner instead of a heavy meal at 10 p.m.
a short walk after eating
warm water rather than iced drinks
simple home-cooked dal, sabzi and roti over fried snacks
keeping alcohol rare, or skipping it altogether
Here is the honest part. The everyday habits line up well with what American hepatologists tell fatty-liver patients: lose some weight if you need to, move more, cut alcohol and sugary drinks. The herbs are less certain. Most have limited human research, and quality is a real concern.
Two things are worth knowing before you fill a suitcase with tonics from India.
First, contamination. A study published in JAMA in 2008 tested Ayurvedic medicines bought online and found that about one in five contained detectable lead, mercury or arsenic. Some traditional preparations, known as rasa shastra medicines, include metals on purpose.
Second, "herbal" does not mean gentle on the liver. In 2021, Indian liver specialists published a case series of liver injury in people taking giloy (Tinospora cordifolia), which was widely promoted as an immunity booster during the pandemic. Ashwagandha has also been linked to rare cases of liver injury in medical reports.
None of this means everything from home is risky. It means a product with an unclear label and unknown sourcing deserves the same suspicion as a random bottle sold online here.
The most common pattern in our community is not choosing one side. It is stacking: a prescription for blood pressure, a metformin, a milk thistle capsule, an Ayurvedic tablet and turmeric in everything. Each piece may be harmless alone. Together, nobody has checked.
Milk thistle may lower blood sugar, which matters if you already take diabetes medicine. Herbs can change how some drugs are processed. And many Indian parents simply don't mention home remedies to their American doctor, either because they assume it doesn't count or because they expect a lecture.
Make it easy. Put every bottle, including the ones from India, in a bag and take it to your next appointment or to the pharmacy counter. Tell your doctor what each one is for. If a label is only in Hindi or Gujarati, say so; that is useful information too.
If your liver enzymes are already high, ask what is driving them: alcohol, fatty liver, a medication, or a virus such as hepatitis B, which is more common among people born in parts of Asia. That answer matters more than any supplement.
The practical takeaway: keep the good habits from home, the early dinners and the evening walks. Treat supplements from either shelf as optional extras with modest evidence, buy from sources you can trust, and make sure your doctor sees the full list before you start anything new.
[NGgp/VP]
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