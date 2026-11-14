Why Asbestos Remains a Public Health Problem Long After Its Dangers Became Known

According to the World Health Organization, all forms of asbestos are carcinogenic. It also reveals that due to the delayed appearance of symptoms, deaths are on the rise, even in countries that no longer use the material.

Countries Have Different Rules for Asbestos

Despite the devastating health risks of asbestos, national policies still vary. In 1999, the United Kingdom prohibited the import and use of the remaining commercial form of asbestos, which is chrysotile. In 2023, Australia introduced a comprehensive ban. Yet, asbestos is still a public health risk for workers and communities in countries where it is still actively mined and used.

This variation in policies is important because asbestos is still an internationally-traded material. Besides the prohibitions on new products, the existing asbestos in homes, schools, factories, and public infrastructure is still a major problem.

The Danger Inside Older Buildings

If it is not disturbed or damaged, materials that contain asbestos remain relatively stable. However, when they deteriorate, get cut, drilled, sanded or broken during demolition, renovation, or maintenance, then the risk increases. Disturbance of the material can cause microscopic fibers to become airborne, which can then enter a person’s lungs.