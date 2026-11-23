AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
ON MONDAY, November 23, 2026, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. issued a statement titled, “Bisleri is Safe for Consumption.” The company released its statement after media reports emerged that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had sanctioned prosecution against it over an unsafe water sample following laboratory tests. The company maintained that its packaged drinking water remains safe for consumption and that the reports about the regulatory action concerned an old matter. The company also shared the statement on X on November 23, 2026, with comments disabled.
In the statement, Bisleri clarified that the matter concerning its packaged drinking water dates back more than a year and involves only a single batch manufactured in September 2025 at its Goa facility. They further stated that the facility is one of 143 plants in its operational network and it had not received any official notice from the FSSAI.
In the statement, Bisleri mentioned that the FSSAI collected six samples of water manufactured at its Goa facility on September 30, 2025. Initial testing found that five samples met the FSSAI standards and were safe for consumption, while the sixth sample recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre, exceeding the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre. Bromate is a chemical disinfection by-product that can form in treated or bottled water. Exposure to high levels of bromate can cause health problems, including nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting and hearing loss.
“Following Bisleri’s appeal dated 22 November 2025, FSSAI sent that sample to a referral laboratory for retesting,” the statement read. The referral laboratory found that the bromate level was within the prescribed limit but separately detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). Bisleri questioned the difference between the two laboratory reports and said that the findings ‘warranted clarification.’ The company then arranged for an independent test of the same sample at an FSSAI-approved laboratory, which also found that the bromate level was within the prescribed limits.
The company said that it submitted the independent laboratory results to the FSSAI's Western Regional Office along with a formal letter dated February 2, 2026. However, it claimed that it did not receive any further communication from the regulator and hence believed that the matter had been closed. “To date, Bisleri has received no notice by email or in hard copy and has been unable to locate the reported notice on FSSAI's website,” the company wrote.
Concluding its statement, the company reiterated that it would continue cooperating with the regulator. “Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls of over 90 tests across our 10-step manufacturing process and will continue to cooperate with FSSAI to address the matter through the appropriate regulatory process. A trusted brand for years, Bisleri remains safe for consumption.”
On Sunday, November 22, 2026, the FSSAI sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The regulatory body said that the action followed laboratory tests that declared the water sample unsafe. In its statement, the regulatory body wrote, "A regulatory sample of ‘Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)’ was collected from the premises of M/s Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. for analysis.”
It further mentioned that the water sample was found to be non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and was therefore declared unsafe under the FSS Act, 2006. The report further stated, “Upon appeal by the FBO, the sample was referred to the Referral Food Laboratory, which also declared it unsafe due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).”
The laboratory findings established violations relating to unsafe food under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Concluding its statement, the regulator wrote, “Sanction has been granted to launch prosecution under the FSS Act, 2006, against M/s Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.”
[Rh/VP/VS]
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