“Following Bisleri’s appeal dated 22 November 2025, FSSAI sent that sample to a referral laboratory for retesting,” the statement read. The referral laboratory found that the bromate level was within the prescribed limit but separately detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). Bisleri questioned the difference between the two laboratory reports and said that the findings ‘warranted clarification.’ The company then arranged for an independent test of the same sample at an FSSAI-approved laboratory, which also found that the bromate level was within the prescribed limits.

The company said that it submitted the independent laboratory results to the FSSAI's Western Regional Office along with a formal letter dated February 2, 2026. However, it claimed that it did not receive any further communication from the regulator and hence believed that the matter had been closed. “To date, Bisleri has received no notice by email or in hard copy and has been unable to locate the reported notice on FSSAI's website,” the company wrote.

Concluding its statement, the company reiterated that it would continue cooperating with the regulator. “Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls of over 90 tests across our 10-step manufacturing process and will continue to cooperate with FSSAI to address the matter through the appropriate regulatory process. A trusted brand for years, Bisleri remains safe for consumption.”