Saturday, January 30, 2021
Healthcare Sector To Get Benefits From Digital Transformation

Highlighting the ways to encourage policy-making to build emerging digital technologies

National Digital Health Mission in the healthcare sector had a transformative digital impact. Pixabay

Global IT major Infosys co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani on Friday said healthcare would one of the big sectors that would benefit from digital transformation. “Besides healthcare, education, retail, and logistics are other big sectors that will benefit from digital technology,” he said in the first annual lecture organized by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), through the virtual platform.

Admitting that solving the complexities of the country required diverse skills and experiences, Nilekani called for local strategy and partnerships on priority. “To bring policy changes, stakeholders should have facts to demonstrate through data a positive network effect on society,” he said.

Referring to the lecture’s theme on “playing a role in policy, my experiences”, Nilekani said the policy was all about how to make the country better, create more jobs, and better future for the young. “Policy is something which has positive externalities,” he pointed out.

Technology and its benefits. Pixabay

On Aadhaar or the 12-digit Unique Identification Number for every citizen, which he pioneered as the first chairman of the UIDAI over a decade ago, Nilekani said it can play a role in the direct benefit transfer in the power and water sectors too. “Aadhaar can lead to effective distribution and better delivery mechanism,” he said.

Highlighting the ways to encourage policy-making to build emerging digital technologies, Nilekani said those who believed in possible change and transformation, have to formulate and keep policies ready.

“Government schemes like Diksha in the education sector and the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) in the healthcare sector had a transformative digital impact as both were well conceptualized,” he noted. As a platform for corporate/public affairs practitioners across the country, the 11-year-old PAFI has been promoting transparent public affairs, advocacy, and policymaking. (IANS)

Previous articleMeghalaya To Study Radiation Level In Uranium Mining Sites
Next articlePicks From The Literary World: Books On Leadership And Entrepreneurship

