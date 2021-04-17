Saturday, April 17, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Here's How 'Adultism' Affects A Child's Inner Self
Lead StoryLife StyleRelationshipsWorld

Here’s How ‘Adultism’ Affects A Child’s Inner Self

It is important for adults to understand that they need to allow children to hold them accountable if and when adults have wronged them

0
Adultism
On a societal level, we must establish that care, guidance, and love are what we owe to our children. Pixabay

“You are not old enough to understand” is a phrase likely to ring a bell for millions of adults, adolescents, and children, across India. While the dismissive statement may seem innocuous at first, a deeper dive into the almost universally accepted, yet largely unspoken, belief uncovers a major daily hurdle faced by children today, called ‘adultism, believes Sakshi, a rights-based NGO.

“At some point in our lives, we have all likely experienced a certain degree of discrimination in the form of adultism and had our decisions and life choices questioned based on our actual or perceived age. In other words, the persistent pattern of children and youth being denied the right to exercise self-determination is called adultism.”

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“Adultism does not suggest that age is a completely irrelevant social identity, but rather that actual or perceived age is often used to restrict a child or a young person from making their own choices. It unfairly gives adults the power to decide most features and preferences about young peoples’ lives, such as how they dress, or how they behave or socialize, without a deeper understanding of the competencies and capacities that each young person possesses. Making matters worse for children, one of the country’s most overlooked demographics, is that adultism festers out of social stereotypes, prejudices, and discrimination based on actual or perceived age. The choices being made for children and adolescents by adults are, therefore, further restricted by a multitude of social evils such as casteism, sexism, class inequality, racism, and ableism,” says the NGO. eSakshi’ is a capacity-building organization working towards systemic interventions for the prevention of gender-based violence and child sexual abuse.

Adultism has emerged out of the cultural, social, and political construction of childhood and often mimics other systems of oppression through at least one of the five forms of oppression in exploitation, marginalization, powerlessness, cultural imperialism, and violence. Adults often believe themselves to be the role models of children, the arbiters of right and wrong, while somehow also holding the belief that they do not owe children an acknowledgment of harm caused against them by adults or an apology either, asserts eSakshi’. What’s more, is the general societal acceptance amongst adults that children cannot hold adults accountable for their actions when harm has been done against them.

Adultism
On a societal level, we must establish that care, guidance, and love are what we owe to our children. Pixabay

It adds: herein lies the problem, where the negative effects of adultism really begin to take a stronghold on a child’s life; when adults systematically do not allow children to participate in meaningful decisions, their sense of self-worth deteriorates. Children have boundaries that are often ignored, and when children cannot hold adults accountable, it can be detrimental to their self-worth and can even lead them to doubt their power in asserting their rights to speaking up and out against those who harm them well into adulthood.

Even though the problem of adultism is so deeply rooted and ingrained in our culture and society, there are still solutions to combat this and offer a path to meaningful long-term change. On a societal level, we must establish that care, guidance, and love are what we owe to our children. This can be quantified by how much children trust their guardians to care for them when they have been harmed by their guardians or by others, says the NGO.

On a parental and individualistic level, communication is vital in ensuring children have an ideal platform to express themselves. In order to take tangible steps forward, parents should reach out to their children and reflect upon their responses to the following questions: Will you share with me a time when you were trying to express your thoughts and feelings and I did not listen? Are there things that I do that hurt your feelings? Did I ever do something that was unfair to you?

ALSO READ: Pets Helped Children Manage Stress And Loneliness In The Pandemic

Furthermore, it is important for adults to understand that they need to allow children to hold them accountable if and when adults have wronged them. Listening and paying attention to the feelings and opinions of children is helpful as it not only allows them to express themselves, but also holds adults, parents, or guardians accountable for behavior that is harmful, adds the NGO.

This also significantly reduces the possibilities for further violence being perpetrated against children and creates an environment and a community of accountability, where adults can watch out for other adults who may, intentionally or not, be harming children in the process, it concludes. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleHardballing: The New Dating Trend For Women
Next article6 Super Foods To Optimize Your Thyroid

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Spiritual Power To Guard, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Printed Mask More In Demand

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the second wave of covid19 is increasing everywhere especially in Maharashtra and other states. The only possible way to protect yourself is to...
Read more
Lead Story

Close Representation Of Women And Men Competing For The First Time In History

NewsGram Desk - 0
UN Women, a United Nations entity for gender equality and women's empowerment, on Friday said that the 2021 Tokyo Olympics will have close to...
Read more
Lead Story

What Has Happened To Basic Cricket Intelligence?

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has commenced with a flourish. Cricket has become the entertainment in this scary, dreary, and home-bound alternative that one...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Spiritual Power To Guard, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Printed Mask More In Demand

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As the second wave of covid19 is increasing everywhere especially in Maharashtra and other states. The only possible way to protect yourself is to...
Read more

Close Representation Of Women And Men Competing For The First Time In History

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
UN Women, a United Nations entity for gender equality and women's empowerment, on Friday said that the 2021 Tokyo Olympics will have close to...
Read more

What Has Happened To Basic Cricket Intelligence?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has commenced with a flourish. Cricket has become the entertainment in this scary, dreary, and home-bound alternative that one...
Read more

Brown Is A Good Complexion To Flaunt, In Era Of Inclusivity

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian showbiz is once again on the global map. "Delhi Crime" and Arjun Mathur won International Emmys, Adarsh Gourav had a BAFTA nomination. His...
Read more

Scientists May Detect Signs Of Extraterrestrial Life In 5 To 10 Years

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), to be launched this October, could feasibly detect ammonia around six gas dwarf planets after just a few...
Read more

Afghanistan: Playing Music As New Method For Treatment Of Drug Addicts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Hundreds of drug addicts have recovered in the Jaghara Treatment Centre in Afghanistan's Herat province since its establishment eight years ago. In addition to...
Read more

Are Two Masks Better Than One At Preventing COVID-19 Spread?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists now report that wearing two masks can nearly double the effectiveness of filtering out SARS-CoV-2-sized particles, preventing them from reaching the wearer's nose...
Read more

Indian-Origin Scientist Identifies Genes That Combat Covid-19 Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of US scientists, led by an Indian-origin researcher, has identified a set of human genes that fight SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Agnes Mosman on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
1XBET on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Major Kiddle on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Barrett Hansford on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 추천 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada