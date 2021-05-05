Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Here's How Antibodies Effectively Fight Off Covid19
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Here’s How Antibodies Effectively Fight Off Covid19

The finding will also help design vaccine boosters or next-generation vaccines against variants of concern, and even for developing a vaccine that can protect against future pandemics

0
Antibodies
An explanation how antibodies fight the corona virus. Pixabay

US researchers have found how antibodies produced in people who effectively fight off SARS-CoV-2 work to neutralize the part of the virus responsible for causing Covid infection. The team from the University of Texas at Austin analyzed blood plasma samples from four people who recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infections. They found that most of the antibodies circulating in the blood — on average, about 84 percent — target areas of the viral spike protein outside the receptor-binding domain (RBD) — the most obvious part of the coronavirus’s spike protein.

Because the RBD is the part of the spike that attaches directly to human cells and enables the virus to infect them, it was previously assumed to be a primary target of the immune system.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“We found these antibodies are painting the entire spike, both the arc and the stalk of the spike protein, which looks a bit like an umbrella,” said Greg Ippolito, Associate Professor in UT’s Department of Molecular Biosciences. “The immune system sees the entire spike and tries to neutralize it,” Ippolito added.

Antibodies
The immune system sees the entire spike. Pixabay

About 40 percent of the circulating antibodies target the stalk of the spike protein, called the S2 subunit, which is also a part that the virus does not seem able to change easily, the researchers explained in the paper published in the journal Science.

ALSO READ: Home Care Tips For Managing COVID19

“That’s an advantage our immune system has. It also means our current vaccines are eliciting antibodies targeting that S2 subunit, which are likely providing another layer of protection against the virus,” Ippolito said.

The finding will also help design vaccine boosters or next-generation vaccines against variants of concern, and even for developing a vaccine that can protect against future pandemics from other strains of the Coronavirus. “It means we have a strong rationale for developing next-generation SARS-CoV-2 vaccines or even a pan-Coronavirus vaccine that targets every strain,” Ippolito said. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleReliance General: 5 Percent Discount On Health Insurance For Vaccinated People
Next articlePlato’s “Lost City Of Atlantis”

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Plato’s “Lost City Of Atlantis”

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht For several years, tales of this lost city have been told that existed over 9,000 years ago and was home to wealthy...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Reliance General: 5 Percent Discount On Health Insurance For Vaccinated People

NewsGram Desk - 0
Private non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, in a prudent underwriting move, has decided to offer a five percent discount on premium for...
Read more
India

The Aftermath Of West Bengal Assembly Elections

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY The sweeping win of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been replaced by reports of party-versus-party violence...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Plato’s “Lost City Of Atlantis”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht For several years, tales of this lost city have been told that existed over 9,000 years ago and was home to wealthy...
Read more

Here’s How Antibodies Effectively Fight Off Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have found how antibodies produced in people who effectively fight off SARS-CoV-2 work to neutralize the part of the virus responsible for...
Read more

Reliance General: 5 Percent Discount On Health Insurance For Vaccinated People

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Private non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, in a prudent underwriting move, has decided to offer a five percent discount on premium for...
Read more

The Aftermath Of West Bengal Assembly Elections

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY The sweeping win of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been replaced by reports of party-versus-party violence...
Read more

Third Wave Of Covid Inevitable, We Should Be Prepared’ Warns Govt’s Scientific Advisor

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The third wave of Covid is inevitable given the amount of virus circulating in India, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government, K. VijayRaghavan warned...
Read more

Covid Amplified Sleep Loss Among Mothers With Preschoolers: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Stress levels of mothers with preschoolers soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, with twice as many of the mothers reporting a loss of sleep during...
Read more

This Temple In Thailand Is Supporting India In Its Battle Against Covid

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The pristine Hindu Samaj Dev Temple in Thailand is emerging as an anti-Covid hub, mobilizing support to help India defeat the second wave of...
Read more

‘Turtles Are Essential For A Balanced Ocean Ecosystem’, Says Bhau Katdare

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Maharashtra Directorate of Tourism (DoT), Konkan Divisional Regional Office, Navi Mumbai, organized a webinar series on Konkan Tourism to shed light on the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada