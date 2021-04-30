Friday, April 30, 2021
Home Care Tips For Managing COVID19
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Home Care Tips For Managing COVID19

The guide outlines the importance of getting vaccinated to reduce the spread of the virus

Covid19 care
Follow the below mentioned steps to take care of a covid19 infected person. Pixabay

Amid the surge in Covid cases, the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government has curated information and brought a simple visual reference to manage mild symptoms of COVID19 at home — “Home care tips for managing COVID19”.

“The reference advises people not to panic if they experience any COVID19 symptoms, as the majority of people can manage their infections at home by following self-care measures.”

It lists the common symptoms of the disease and recommends that at the first sign of the symptoms, people should isolate themselves at home and begin following self-care measures. It asks people not to worry or become anxious, as these interfere with the body’s immune response to fighting the infection.

It is important to isolate, rest and keep hydrated, and regularly monitor the patient’s blood oxygen levels and temperature and consult a doctor if the fever persists or if oxygen levels fall below SpO2 92%. It also illustrates the positions that should be followed to help improve lung oxygenation if the SpO2 levels fall below 94%. The guide also highlights the importance of keeping the patient’s doors and windows open to keep the room well ventilated.

The guide outlines the importance of getting vaccinated to reduce the spread of the virus. It also reminds people that even after being vaccinated, it is essential to continue to follow COVID-appropriate behavior. (IANS/SP)

