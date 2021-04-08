Thursday, April 8, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Here's How To Glow Despite Your Busy Schedule And Stress
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Here’s How To Glow Despite Your Busy Schedule And Stress

Today, we have many popular procedures and treatments that give you quick results and these modern time elixirs can do wonders

0
Stress
Similar to our body, our face is covered with dead skin cells, which die and get replaced when their purpose is served. Pixabay

With hectic schedules and changes in lifestyles, not only our beauty regime goes for a toss but also our sleeping patterns and dietary habits. Experts from across the world suggest that this is when you need to take more care of your skin as the stress, lack of rest and irregular food habits quicken the process of aging and skin degeneration.

Sun exposure, persistent environmental onslaught, depletion of moisture, and stress are factors that leave an indelible mark on our skin as we age, causing worries and concerns. Surely, you do not want to look 45 at 35.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

Today, we have many popular procedures and treatments that give you quick results and these modern time elixirs can do wonders. And, they are just apt for both men and women, who are always on the run and don’t have enough time to have a proper skin and healthcare regime. Dr. Geeta Grewal, Chief Consultant & Cosmetic Surgeon, 9Muses Wellness Clinic explains more:

Smile without those wrinkles

You must have noticed that when you smile, there are a bunch of fine lines and wrinkles around your eyes and that might be ruining your beautiful picture. And, trust us these fine lines around your eyes that have come because of irregular sleep and too much stress make you look older. In order to reduce the appearance of these fine lines and wrinkles, one can opt for dermal fillers like Juvederm. Even Botox is a good option.

 

Stress
Experts suggest that this is when you need to take more care of your skin as the stress, lack of rest and irregular food habits quicken the process of aging. Pixabay

Say goodbye to acne scars

We all know that acne scars or marks are the most stubborn marks that take ages to get rid of. Sometimes they don’t go either. And you must be hiding them with concealer’s every day but still, you’re not getting a long-lasting result. In this case, a minimally invasive anti-scar procedure is perfect for you. The procedure just takes 2-3 sessions of half an hour and your scars will vanish.

Bring back your youthful glow

Similar to our body, our face is covered with dead skin cells, which die and get replaced when their purpose is served. So, if we don’t exfoliate our skin at a regular interval of time then the process of getting the dead cells replaced takes a back seat. Advanced non-ablative (not damaging skin) treatments keep the top skin layer safe and building energy in deeper skin layers, effectively removing the sticky dead skin cells – treatments like laser carbon face treatment. Such treatments take a maximum of 30 minutes, carbon binds to dead cells dirt, and grime, carbon seeps deep into pores and helps in deep pore clean up and when zapped with laser helps to shrink the pore size, it not only gives glow but also stimulates collagen production and removes skin tan instantly.

ALSO READ: Few Yoga Asanas That Help You Provide A Firm Face And Glowing Skin

Get rid of hair thinning and hair loss

Often when you’re on the go, the harmful effect of irregular sleeping and dieting patterns can be first observed in your scalp. You will have hair loss or hair thinning issues. So, in order to say goodbye to these hair issues, you can have Platelet Rich Plasma (PPP) hair treatment. The hair restoration treatment is suitable for both men and women. It’s a completely natural and non-invasive treatment, in which the patient’s own plasma is used. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleIIIT Lucknow is Launching Two Online Full Time Management Courses Amid Pandemic
Next articleModern Humans Mated Regularly With Neanderthals In Europe, Shows Research

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Tips To Make Your Work From Home More Efficient

NewsGram Desk - 0
Even after a year of Covid-19 pandemic and remote working, are you still struggling to strike an efficient balance between your home office and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

An Oral Drug Likely To Be Effective In Stopping Growing Tumors

NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have found that an oral drug can be effective in stopping tumors from growing. The team from the University of Colorado Cancer...
Read more
Health & Fitness

How Often Should One Engage In A Health Checkup?

NewsGram Desk - 0
As an old phrase says, prevention is better than cure. Likewise, our health is our own responsibility and hence we should keep ourselves updated...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,524FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Tips To Make Your Work From Home More Efficient

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Even after a year of Covid-19 pandemic and remote working, are you still struggling to strike an efficient balance between your home office and...
Read more

An Oral Drug Likely To Be Effective In Stopping Growing Tumors

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have found that an oral drug can be effective in stopping tumors from growing. The team from the University of Colorado Cancer...
Read more

How Often Should One Engage In A Health Checkup?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As an old phrase says, prevention is better than cure. Likewise, our health is our own responsibility and hence we should keep ourselves updated...
Read more

Here’s What Your New Travel Checklist Should Include

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Travelers, it's time you add a few new essentials to your checklist along with your masks, sanitizers, and disinfectants. This new list will help...
Read more

Researchers Developed AI Powered Covid19 Symptoms Checkers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have developed new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered symptom checkers that can self-assess Covid-19 risk and potentially reduce the number of people going to...
Read more

Good Mask And Ventilation Likely To Curb Indoor Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A commercial five-layered mask coupled with social distancing and good ventilation may be key to curtail the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes...
Read more

1 In 10 Recovered Mild Covid19 Survivors Likely To Face Loss Of Smell, Taste

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One in 10 people who were affected with mild Covid-19 infection and recovered are likely to face loss of smell, taste, and fatigue up...
Read more

Blood Cancer Risk higher than Expected In Kids

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The risks of acute myeloid leukemia (AML)-- a type of blood cancer -- in children with Down syndrome is stronger than expected, according to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 룰렛 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
예스 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
크레이지 슬롯 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SM카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Margene Durr on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,524FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada