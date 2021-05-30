Sunday, May 30, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Here's Why ISIS Is Proving So Hard to Defeat
Lead StoryWorld

Here’s Why ISIS Is Proving So Hard to Defeat

Dealing with the group is much more complicated than eliminating a typical terrorist organization

0
ISIS
Islamic State militants control millions of people, thousands of square kilometers of land, and terrorize the world. Wikimedia commons

Islamic State extremists have been bombed, strafed, derided, and pushed back, yet they fight on.“For ISIS, in very plain English, they don’t give as— (don’t care),” said Cyril Widdershoven, the Middle East and North Africa security specialist based in the Netherlands. With a fighting force of anywhere between 25,000 to 60,000, Islamic State militants control millions of people, thousands of square kilometers of land, and terrorize the world.

More than 9,000 punishing airstrikes, reams of satellite imagery, and a plethora of local and international military forces on the ground have yet to have a significant effect. Even the victory of Iraqi forces in Ramadi, an IS-held city west of Baghdad, does not appear to have crippled the extremist group. Instead, they turned their considerable force to another city, Haditha.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Unconventional tactics

The problem, said Widdershoven, is the United States, European and Iraqi forces continue to think of IS as a conventional military focused on holding ground. “That is the old-fashioned approach: you take one city after another. For ISIS, in their overall strategy, they don’t feel as if they are losing. They see it as ‘OK, you want A, you can have A; we will go for B, and if you want B, C, or D, we will attack where you are not.”

ISIS
ven the victory of Iraqi forces in Ramadi, an IS-held city west of Baghdad, does not appear to have crippled the extremist group. Wikimedia commons

Islamic State commanders have excelled at gaming strategies out, and turning battlefield losses to their advantage, analysts say. “They are human; they will take losses. That is all part of the game,” said Kamran Bokhari, a the Middle East and Countering Violent Extremism expert at the University of Ottawa. “But when they get hit, do they become incoherent, or are we looking at an orderly retreat? I think it is an orderly retreat,” Bokhari told VOA. “This is not a demoralized force that is defeated.”

Learn from mistakes

ISIS learned from its predecessors. The group evolved out of and built on the lessons of al Qaida in Iraq, the experience of officers from Saddam Hussein’s army and international fighters hardened in places like Chechnya. It operates on multiple levels, explained David Kilcullen, a strategy and counterinsurgency expert with Caerus Associates.

It’s just a matter of if their losses end up outstripping their ability to adapt. I think it’s actually likely that will be the case- Daveed Gartenstein-Ross. It has a central state-like element, a provincial structure, and an international layer of individual players. As a result, even if it has ceased to expand territorially, because of this triple-layer structure it has been able to move fluidly between layers, sometimes responding on one while counteracting at another.

ISIS
According to coalition spokesman Colonel Steve Warren, IS today controls 40 percent less territory than it once held. Pixabay

“It makes it extraordinarily resilient,” Kilcullen said at a recent conference organized by the Jamestown Foundation. Kilcullen said ISIS tactics also have made it extremely difficult to quash. It uses one-way, broadcast-based, open communications that create a lot of background clutter that intelligence agencies have to dig through. It uses a model of revolutionary terrorism, with knowledge crossing borders and teams being built close to a target. It uses remote radicalization through technology, enabling the threat to spread. It attacks in urban settings. And it is poised to use the backlash against the migration crisis in Europe to provoke a cycle of retaliation.

US strategy

The U.S.-led coalition has said it is battling IS on all levels by pursuing its leadership, shrinking its safe havens, countering its financing, and puncturing its powerful idealistic narrative of a revival of a “true” caliphate. The coalition has increased attacks against the group, blowing up oil trucks, striking fighting positions, and taking out IS leaders and operations planners. According to coalition spokesman Colonel Steve Warren, IS today controls 40 percent less territory than it once held.

Yan St. Pierre, a counterterrorism expert for MOSECON, a security consulting company based in Berlin, agreed there have been some gains. But he cautioned against declaring any kind of victory. “It sounds as if you are putting a dent in their armor, but they adapt. They might have some problems for three, six weeks, a few months, but they will adapt,” St. Pierre told VOA. All aspects of ISIS, military, social, propaganda, have to be tackled simultaneously, he said. “If you focus on the myth, they can rebuild it. If you focus on the military, the myth will allow them to rise again and rebuild the military.”

ALSO READ: Here’s Why ISIS Targeted Yazidi People

“As long as that myth is alive, there are not enough bombs to destroy IS,” St. Pierre said, adding that as yet there are no credible, functional alternatives, and no credible unifying leaders to counter the group either in Iraq or Syria. St. Pierre warns ISIS is also developing fallback positions. “They are progressively getting more and more involved in Libya, Yemen, Somalia. They are trying to build bridges that become areas they can develop.”

Solutions

Analysts differ on a solution, with some suggesting that Arab Sunni boots on the ground, such as an alliance of nations including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, is the only option. But most agree with CIA veteran Bruce Riedel’s view that “there is a short path to catastrophic defeat in the war against al-Qaida and ISIS, and that path is to make this a battle between the West and Islam.” (VOA/JC)

( Defeating ISIS, ISIS US strategy, Islamic State extremists, Islamic state terror)

Previous articleAftereffects Of Cyclone Tauktae
Next articleFood Experts Say Fermented Mushrooms Slash The Bitterness In Cocoa

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

How Are Cyclones Get Their Name?

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY What is a cyclone The term 'Cyclone' is derived from the Greek word 'Cyclos,' which meaning 'Snake coiling.' Cyclones are formed by atmospheric...
Read more
Environment

Top 3 DIY Tips For Eco-Friendly Home Decor

NewsGram Desk - 0
This World Environment Day, let's vouch to focus on sustainability and make environment-friendly changes to our interiors decor. Worried that it will cause a...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Moonsoon Skincare Tips

NewsGram Desk - 0
While the monsoon might be enjoyable for a lot of us, curling up with a good book and cup of tea while it pours...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,497FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How Are Cyclones Get Their Name?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY What is a cyclone The term 'Cyclone' is derived from the Greek word 'Cyclos,' which meaning 'Snake coiling.' Cyclones are formed by atmospheric...
Read more

Top 3 DIY Tips For Eco-Friendly Home Decor

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
This World Environment Day, let's vouch to focus on sustainability and make environment-friendly changes to our interiors decor. Worried that it will cause a...
Read more

Moonsoon Skincare Tips

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
While the monsoon might be enjoyable for a lot of us, curling up with a good book and cup of tea while it pours...
Read more

Scientists Identify Gene Linked To Thinness

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers say they have identified a gene that either keeps people thin or makes them obese. They say the gene is present in all...
Read more

Mental Health Is Being Neglected Globally: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A report by a team of international medical researchers says mental health is being neglected across the world, but more so in developing countries....
Read more

Food Experts Say Fermented Mushrooms Slash The Bitterness In Cocoa

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An upstart U.S. food technology company has developed a unique fermentation process using mushrooms to reduce bitterness in cocoa beans that it believes will...
Read more

Here’s Why ISIS Is Proving So Hard to Defeat

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Islamic State extremists have been bombed, strafed, derided, and pushed back, yet they fight on.“For ISIS, in very plain English, they don’t give as---...
Read more

Aftereffects Of Cyclone Tauktae

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Twelve days after the devastating Cyclone Tauktae grounded a barge near Palghar coast, fresh concerns have cropped up following an oil spill reported from...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,497FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada